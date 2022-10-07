India vs South Africa, 1st ODI: List Of Award Winners, Man Of The Match, Scorecard, Post-Match Highlights

Lucknow, October 7: South Africa elbowed out India by 9 runs in the first ODI at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium here on Thursday (October 6) to take an early 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Once, SA batters made 249 on the back of fifties by David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen, the Proteas did not give away the driver’s seat to the Indians.

Here’s then the details from the first India vs South Africa ODI such as list of awards, man of the match and post-match presentation.

1. List of awards

Man of the match: Heinrich Klaasen.

2. Post-match presentation

Heinrich Klaasen: “Not at all, it was not easy to bat. The ball was moving a lot and was spinning just before I walked out to the middle. But we have worked hard in the nets, I do have a good record against India and looking forward to the rest of the games.”

Temba Bavuma, SA captain: “A good fight at the end, obviously Sanju pushed us at the end, but the boys stood firm and took us to the win. There wasn't much grass on the surface, we lost a couple of wickets in the middle overs, myself and Aiden (Markram), but the boys knuckled down.

Miller and Klaasen played positively, stung together a partnership and took us to a good score. Bowling upfront was good, in the first 15 overs by KG and Parnell.

I thought we lost our way in the middle overs, gave away far too many runs, but at the end, the result did go our way and I'm happy with that.”

Shikhar Dhawan, India captain: “Quite proud of the way the boys played the game, we didn't get a good start, the way Shreyas, Samson and Shardul batted was excellent. We gave away too many runs on a wicket that swung and spun, the fielding wasn't great, but this was a good learning experience for us.”

Keshav Maharaj, SA spinner: “I was trying to stick to my line and lengths to make it difficult for the batters in terms of not being able to get away, but I still think Shammo (Shamsi) bowled exceptionally well to hold his nerve in the end and take us over the line. It spun excessively. After good batting wickets in the T20s, it was nice to play on a spinning track.

I thought Heinrich (Klaasen) came in and absorbed the pressure really well and David (Miller) was hitting the ball stupendously and just exploded in the back end and I think that was the difference between us and the Indian side, getting that partnership towards the end.

We are just making sure that we are doing the right things and hopefully put in more performances going forward building towards the World Cup.

We were (Maharaj and Shamsi) chatting from mid-wicket and got our own plans and things, obviously trying to give good energy towards Shammo and just a few thoughts and processes that sometimes do contradict, and sometimes do work in our favour.

Bavuma has done a splendid job as skipper and I was just trying to pass on some information, just need some reassurance sometimes and get the backing from everyone towards certain things.”