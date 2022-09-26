India vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Thiruvananthapuram Greenfield Stadium Pitch Report, Weather, Boundary Length

Thiruvananthapuram, September 26: Just two days after finishing a series against Australia, India will face a totally new rival in South Africa from Wednesday (September 28) at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

There will be some personnel changes in India squad as pacer Arshdeep Singh is set to return but Hardik Pandya will go for a quick rehab ahead of India’s departure of Australia in October first week to Australia for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

So, here is the essential info like T20 Stats in the Greenfield Stadium, pitch report, weather at Thiruvananthapuram etc ahead of India vs South Africa 1st T20I.