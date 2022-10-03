India vs South Africa, 3rd T20I: Indore Holkar Stadium, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

Gwalior, October 3: India will be eager for a series white wash when they face South Africa in the 3rd T20I here at the Holkar Stadium on Tuesday (October 4).

India had beaten South Africa at Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati with not much trouble to take a 2-0 lead.

In both the matches, India dished out a rather cohesive effort to survive the Proteas challenge. In the first match at the Greenfield Stadium, bowlers came up with a good effort to bundled out SA for a paltry total.

In Guwahati, batsmen ensured that the India bowlers will have a total that the bowlers can defend despite David Miller producing a hundred.

Here’s then the Holkar Stadium details, stats, pitch report and Indore weather ahead of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I.