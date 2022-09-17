India vs South Africa: How to book tickets for Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati, Indore T20Is, Price List

1 Tickets for T’Puram T20I

The online and offline ticket sale will start closer to the match date i.e September 28. The match will be held at the Green Field Stadium in the Kerala University Campus, and the Kerala Cricket Association will soon release the price list. There could be student tickets at a discounted rate as well. Check this space for update.

2 Tickets for Guwahati T20I

The second T20I between India and South Africa will be held at the Baraspara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on October 2. The ticket sale for the match will start from September 16/17 and on September 26 via online platform of BookMyShow.

“The tickets will be sold in two phases on BookMyShow. In the first phase, we will sell 15,000 tickets starting from 11 AM on Friday, September 16. And in the second phase, we will give away a total of 5,000 tickets on September 26,” ACA secretary Debajit Saikia.

Saikia said the offline sales at counters will start on September 25 at the Nehru Stadium, Guwahati, and the are also trying to organise to deliver physical tickets at home.

Prices: Students only: Rs 475, General tickets: Rs 6000, Rs 4000, Rs 3500, Rs 3000, Rs 2000, Rs 1500.

3 Tickets for Indore T20I

The third T20I between India and South Africa will be held at the Holkar Stadium, Indore, on October 4. The ticket sale will start at a date closer to the match as the officials want to avoid ticket forgery. The association will reveal the price list too closer to the sale date, and there could be dedicated student tickets at a discounted price. The association will sell 16000 tickets to the public.

4 India vs South Africa T20I Schedule

1st T20: September 28, Thiruvananthapuram

2nd T20: October 2, Guwahati

3rd T20: October 4, Indore