India vs Sri Lanka, Asia Cup 2022: Live Streaming, TV Channel, Date, IST Time of Super 4 match

Dubai, September 5: India would need to get the best out of their thin bowling resources and avoid too much experimentation when they clash with Sri Lanka in their must win Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on Tuesday (September 6).

In the absence of injured Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel and Jasprit Bumrah, India do not have a lot of options to play with in the bowling department.

Here is the preview, live streaming, live telecast and IST time info of the India vs Sri Lanka match.