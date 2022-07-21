India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction

Trinidad, July 21: India will face West Indies in the first of the three ODIs on Friday (July 22) at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, eyeing a strong start that will lead them to the 5th successive series win against the Caribbean side.

India will be led by veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan and the side have prominent names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah rested for the series.

This will be a good opportunity for the second line players like Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Hooda to get some more runs and confidence under their belt, and young pacer Arshdeep Singh too will eye the series with hope.

Here we are giving some essential data for the 1st India vs West Indies ODI like the Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match prediction.

