India vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match Prediction
Trinidad, July 21: India will face West Indies in the first of the three ODIs on Friday (July 22) at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, eyeing a strong start that will lead them to the 5th successive series win against the Caribbean side.
India will be led by veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan and the side have prominent names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah rested for the series.
This will be a good opportunity for the second line players like Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Hooda to get some more runs and confidence under their belt, and young pacer Arshdeep Singh too will eye the series with hope.
Here we are giving some essential data for the 1st India vs West Indies ODI like the Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips, Possible Playing 11, Match prediction.
India’s squad for 3 ODIs:Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.
West Indies ODI squad: Nicholas Pooran (Captain), Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Keacy Carty, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales.
India: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Sanju Samson, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Shardul Thakur, 9 Mohammad Siraj, 10 Avesh Khan, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
West Indies: 1 Shai Hope, 2 Brandon King, 3 Shamarh Brooks, 4 Keacy Carty, 5 Nicholas Pooran (Captain, WK), 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Keemo Paul, 9 Akeal Hosein, 10 Alzarri Joseph, 11 Jayden Seales.
Dream11 Prediction Team: 1 Shikhar Dhawan, 2 Shai Hope, 3 Ishan Kishan, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Shreyas Iyer, 6 Rovman Powell, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 Jason Holder, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Mohammad Siraj, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
Captain: Shikhar Dhawan, Vice-Captain: Nicholas Pooran, Wicketkeeper: Ishan Kishan.
India are coming off a refreshing series win over England while the West Indies were crashed against Bangladesh. Though the Windies cannot be taken lightly in their home grounds, India will have a slight edge because of their recent form and experience in their ranks.