India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Full List of Award Winners, Man of the Match, Post-Match Presentation, Stats

Trinidad, July 28: India wrapped up a 3-0 series whitewash over hosts West Indies, as they handed Windies a 119(DLS) run defeat in a rain-truncated match.

Having clinched the thrilling wins in the first two ODI’s of the three match series, Windies put up a listless show as India wrapped up a crushing win.

With the win India have won their 12th consecutive ODI series over West India.

For the visitors, it was skipper Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill who hammered half-centuries to set India up for a big total. But with rain-interrupting play twice, India put up 225/3 in 36 overs.

But not only did rain play make it impossible to have a full 50-over a side game, India opener Gill was left disappointed after he narrowly missed out on his maiden ODI century. With Gill knocking on the doors of his maiden ton, the skies once again opened up and that brought an end to India’s innings. The Windies were set a target of 257 (DLS) in 35 overs.

India will be happy with their batting display as the top three were in form. With both Dhawan (58) and Gill (98n.o), striking their second half-centuries of this ODI series, Shreyas Iyer also smacked a 34-ball 44 to set India up for a big total, but the weather gods played spoilsport.

In reply, the Indian bowlers were on point. With 258 to defend, the Indian bowlers put up a sizzling display as regular wickets kept Windies in check. After Deepak Hooda started off with a super maiden over, it was Mohammed Siraj who struck twice to put the hosts on the backfoot.

Despite knocks from Brandon King (42) and Nicholas Pooran (42), Windies struggled to build partnerships, with Yuzvendra Chahal pocketing another four-fer in another stellar show to guide India home.

Here’s the full list of awards from the India vs West Indies, ODI series:

Player of the Match: Shubman Gill (98n.o)

Player of the Series: Shubman Gill

Post-Match presentation comments:

Nicholas Pooran, Losing Captain: Tough one for us. We could have been on the other side in this series. But it didn’t happen for us. Today we didn’t show up. We tried our best. Happy with the way guys performed in this series. A lot of learning. Definitely thought we had it. With DLS coming in, it was always going to be a challenge. Powerplay was not good and we didn’t get partnerships. Lost the game there. I have a very young team. Guys are under experienced. But we got enough knowledge now on how to play ODI cricket. Congrats to India. Everyone has a better idea of the game now, so important cause next up is New Zealand series. We gained a lot in this series. The batsmen put their hands up on two occasions. We’re ticking boxes, we just need to come together as a team. Looking forward to get the points from the New Zealand series.

Shubman Gill (PoM & PoS): (Missing out on 100) Ya definitely, I was expecting to get a 100. But not in my control it rained and we had five overs left. But happy we won today. It was very disappointing the way I got out in the first couple of matches. This match, the game plan was to rotate a bit more and stay a bit longer in the middle. I was only thinking can we just get one more over – that’s it. The wicket played fantastically. It was really good for the batsmen and also the bowlers as well.

Shikhar Dhawan, Winning Captain: My boys are standing there – they are young in age but played it quite maturely. They showed common sense and handled themselves well. Am very proud of them. Lovely to see whole team performing. Am quite pleased with my form. I’ve been playing this format for a long time, so I know how to convert those 50s into big knocks. Got out on 97 in the first game and even today I was good. (Gill) He played really well. It happens sometime. The way he scored the 98, it was amazing to watch. The way he was hitting. The way all the boys responded, not only batting but the bowlers as well, it was amazing. Proud of our bowling unit, the way they rose up to their challenge. Siraj took two early wickets, Axar, Chahal & Shardul, everyone deserves credit. Proud of all of them.