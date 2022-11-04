India vs Zimbabwe: Melbourne Weather Forecast, MCG Pitch Report, Match Scenario

1 Melbourne weather

On November 6 (Sunday), the weather is predicted to be cloudy as it has been the case with Melbourne over the last few days. But there is no possibility of rain at the moment, though last minute acute changes in patterns cannot be ruled out. The peak point of temperature is pegged at 24 degrees while the base point of temperature is predicted to be 12 degrees. We can expect to see a full match on Sunday between India and Zimbabwe.

2. Melbourne pitch report

The Melbourne pitch often offers some good carry and bounce to the pacers. No team has scored a 200+ total at the MCG so far and India’s 184 against Australia in 2016 remains the highest total scored at this venue. Batsmen too can hope to score some runs here as the bounce is consistent and the field is quick. Generally, the chasing team fares well here as 11 out of 20 matches have been won by them.

3. India vs Zimbabwe match scenario

India are leading the group 2 at the moment with 6 points and a win against Zimbabwe can take them to 8 points and an assured top place in the group. South Africa have 5 points with a match to go and the maximum points they can reach only 7. Zimbabwe can only hope for a good finish to the tournament as they are out of reckoning for a place in the semis.

4. Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami.Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur.

Zimbabwe:Craig Ervine (captain), Ryan Burl, Regis Chakabva, Tendai Chatara, Bradley Evans, Luke Jongwe, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Sean Williams.Standby Players: Tanaka Chivanga, Innocent Kaia, Kevin Kasuza, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Victor Nyauchi.