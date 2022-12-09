India Women vs Australia Women 2022: Live Streaming, Telecast Details, Schedule and Squads for T20I series

Two months ahead of the T20 World Cup in South Africa, the Indian women's team lock horns with Australia in a five-match T20I series, starting from Friday (December 8). All the five matches will be held across two venues in Mumbai.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led team had far from an ideal build up to the home series, but the Indian women's cricket team will be keen to give a tough time to the all-conquering Australia as they aim to exactly know where they stand ahead of the show-piece tournament.

Head coach Ramesh Powar was suddenly sacked three days before the series opener and former India batter Hrishikesh Kanitkar is now in charge of the support staff as the designated batting coach.

The Indian eves managed to win the Asia Cup in October though they were guilty of experimenting a tad too much which cost them a league game against Pakistan.

In the recent past, India have managed to compete against the mighty Australia but failed to get over the line. One such case was their last meeting in the Commonwealth Games final in August when India threw it away after a blinder from Harmanpreet in the run chase.

India have selected a familiar looking squad barring two additions in leg-spinning all-rounder Devika Vaidya, who returns to the T20 side after eight years, and the uncapped left-arm seamer Anjali Sarvani.

Meanwhile, the visitors Australia, who will be led by Alyssa Healy in Meg Lanning's absence, have fresh faces in the line-up. 19-year-old batter Phoebe Litchfield who is expected to fill the retired Rachael Haynes' shoes, ex-Ireland pacer Kim Garth and Heather Graham are the ones in line to make their Australia debut.

Here is a look at the India Women vs Australia Women 2022 T20I series schedule, squads, telecast and live streaming info:

India Women vs Australia Women T20 Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed 25 times so far in T20 format with Australia holding a clear advantage having won 18 times against India, who has won 6 times and 1 match has ended in No Result.

Australia are also unbeaten in the last five meetings in India in the shortest format, winning 4 and one ending in No Result. The last time Australia visited India for a T20 bilateral series was in 2012, when the visitors won the series 4-1.

India Women vs Australia Women 2022 T20I Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Devika Vaidya, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia, Richa Ghosh (wicketkeeper), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Meghna Singh.

Australia Women: Alyssa Healy (captain/wicketkeeper), Beth Mooney, Kim Garth, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Nicola Carey, Annabel Sutherland, Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Grace Harris, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Megan Schutt.

India Women vs Australia Women 2022 T20I Schedule

Date Day Match Venue Time in IST December 9 Friday 1st T20I DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai 7 PM December 11 Sunday 2nd T20I DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai 7 PM December 14 Wednesday 3rd T20I DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai 7 PM December 17 Saturday 4th T20I Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 7 PM December 20 Tuesday 5th T20I Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai 7 PM

India Women vs Australia Women 2022 Live Streaming and Telecast

The telecast of all the five matches will be available via Star Sports Network on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports First channels, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.