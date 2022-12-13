IPL 2023 Auction: Players List, Remaining Purse, Slots, Date, Start Time, Telecast and Live Streaming Info


A total of 405 cricketers will go under the hammer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Auction, which is going to held for the first-time ever in Kochi on December 23rd, 2022.

As per the release from BCCI, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the initial list of 991 players and thirty six additional players were later added on the request made by teams.

Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations.

A maximum of 87 slots can be filled during the IPL 2023 auction with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore, while England duo Sam Curran and Ben Stokes have registered themselves for the Rs 2 Crore base price.

The Auction will start at 2:30 PM IST on December 23, and the telecast will be available on Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, while live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema.

Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2023 Auction:

IPL 2023 Squad Size, Remaining Purse, Slots and Money Spent

TeamSquad SizeOverseas PlayersTotal SpentRemaining PurseRemaining SlotsOverseas Slots
Chennai Super Kings18674.5520.4572
Delhi Capitals20675.5519.4552
Gujarat Titans18575.7519.2573
Kolkata Knight Riders14587.957.05113
Lucknow Super Giants15471.6523.35104
Mumai Indians16574.4520.5593
Punjab Kings16562.832.293
Royal Challengers Bangalore18686.258.7572
Rajasthan Royals16481.813.294
Sunrisers Hyderabad12452.7542.25134

IPL 2023 Auction Players List

Serial No.Set No.PlayerCountryRoleC/UC/ABase Price in INR Lakhs
11Mayank AgarwalIndiaBatterCapped100
21Harry BrookEnglandBatterCapped150
31Ajinkya RahaneIndiaBatterCapped50
41Joe RootEnglandBatterCapped100
51Rilee RossouwSouth AfricaBatterCapped200
61Kane WilliamsonNew ZealandBatterCapped200
72Sam CurranEnglandAll RounderCapped200
82Cameron GreenAustraliaAll RounderCapped200
92Shakib Al HasanBangladeshAll RounderCapped150
102Jason HolderWest IndiesAll RounderCapped200
112Sikandar RazaZimbabweAll RounderCapped50
122Odean SmithWest IndiesAll RounderCapped50
132Ben StokesEnglandAll RounderCapped200
143Tom BantonEnglandWicketkeeperCapped200
153Litton DasBangladeshWicketkeeperCapped50
163Heinrich KlaasenSouth AfricaWicketkeeperCapped100
173Kusal MendisSri LankaWicketkeeperCapped50
183Nicholas PooranWest IndiesWicketkeeperCapped200
193Phil SaltEnglandWicketkeeperCapped200
204Chris JordanEnglandBowlerCapped200
214Adam MilneNew ZealandBowlerCapped200
224Jhye RichardsonAustraliaBowlerCapped150
234Ishant SharmaIndiaBowlerCapped50
244Reece TopleyEnglandBowlerCapped75
254Jaydev UnadkatIndiaBowlerCapped50
265Akeal HoseinWest IndiesBowlerCapped100
275Mayank MarkandeIndiaBowlerCapped50
285Mujeeb RahmanAfghanistanBowlerCapped100
295Adil RashidEnglandBowlerCapped200
305Tabraiz ShamsiSouth AfricaBowlerCapped100
315Adam ZampaAustraliaBowlerCapped150
326Shubham KhajuriaIndiaBatterUncapped20
336Rohan KunnummalIndiaBatterUncapped20
346Chethan L.R.IndiaBatterUncapped20
356Shaik RasheedIndiaBatterUncapped20
366Anmolpreet SinghIndiaBatterUncapped20
376Himmat SinghIndiaBatterUncapped20
387Corbin BoschSouth AfricaAll RounderUncapped20
397Priyam GargIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
407Saurabh KumarIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
417Vivrant SharmaIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
427Nishant SindhuIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
437Sanvir SinghIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
447Shashank SinghIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
457Samarth VyasIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
468K.S. BharatIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
478Mohammed AzharuddeenIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
488Dinesh BanaIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
498Abhimanyu EaswaranIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
508N. JagadeesanIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
518Sumit KumarIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
528Upendra Singh YadavIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
539Vaibhav AroraIndiaBowlerUncapped20
549K.M. AsifIndiaBowlerUncapped30
559Mukesh KumarIndiaBowlerUncapped20
569Shivam MaviIndiaBowlerUncapped40
579Lance MorrisAustraliaBowlerUncapped30
589Yash ThakurIndiaBowlerUncapped20
599Mujtaba YousufIndiaBowlerUncapped20
6010Murugan AshwinIndiaBowlerUncapped20
6110Chintal GandhiIndiaBowlerUncapped20
6210Shreyas GopalIndiaBowlerUncapped20
6310S MidhunIndiaBowlerUncapped20
6410Izharulhuq NaveedAfghanistanBowlerUncapped20
6510Himanshu SharmaIndiaBowlerUncapped20
6611Travis HeadAustraliaBatterCapped200
6711Will JacksEnglandBatterCapped150
6811Dawid MalanEnglandBatterCapped150
6911Manish PandeyIndiaBatterCapped100
7011Sherfane RutherfordWest IndiesBatterCapped150
7111Mandeep SinghIndiaBatterCapped50
7211Paul StirlingIrelandBatterCapped50
7311Rassie Van Der DussenSouth AfricaBatterCapped200
7412Daryl MitchellNew ZealandAll RounderCapped100
7512Mohammad NabiAfghanistanAll RounderCapped100
7612Jimmy NeeshamNew ZealandAll RounderCapped200
7712Wayne ParnellSouth AfricaAll RounderCapped75
7812Daniel SamsAustraliaAll RounderCapped75
7912Dasun ShanakaSri LankaAll RounderCapped50
8012Romario ShepherdWest IndiesAll RounderCapped50
8113Taskin AhmedBangladeshBowlerCapped50
8213Dushmanta ChameeraSri LankaBowlerCapped50
8313Kyle JamiesonNew ZealandBowlerCapped100
8413Riley MeredithAustraliaBowlerCapped150
8513Blessing MuzarabaniZimbabweBowlerCapped50
8613Sandeep SharmaIndiaBowlerCapped50
8714Johnson CharlesWest IndiesWicketkeeperCapped50
8814Andre FletcherWest IndiesWicketkeeperCapped50
8914Shai HopeWest IndiesWicketkeeperCapped100
9014Tom LathamNew ZealandWicketkeeperCapped100
9114Ben McdermottAustraliaWicketkeeperCapped50
9214Joshua PhilippeAustraliaWicketkeeperCapped75
9314Lorcan TuckerIrelandWicketkeeperCapped50
9415Piyush ChawlaIndiaBowlerCapped50
9515Amit MishraIndiaBowlerCapped50
9615Shahbaz NadeemIndiaBowlerCapped50
9715Ish SodhiNew ZealandBowlerCapped75
9816Sachin BabyIndiaBatterUncapped20
9916Harpreet BhatiaIndiaBatterUncapped20
10016Ashwin HebbarIndiaBatterUncapped20
10116Pukhraj MannIndiaBatterUncapped20
10216Akshat RaghuwanshiIndiaBatterUncapped20
10316Himanshu RanaIndiaBatterUncapped20
10416Shoun RogerIndiaBatterUncapped20
10516Virat SinghIndiaBatterUncapped20
10616Will SmeedEnglandBatterUncapped40
10716Apoorv WankhadeIndiaBatterUncapped30
10817Manoj BhandageIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
10917Gerald CoetzeeSouth AfricaAll RounderUncapped20
11017Mayank DagarIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
11117Duan JansenSouth AfricaAll RounderUncapped20
11217Evan JonesSouth AfricaAll RounderUncapped20
11317Prerak MankadIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
11417Abid MushtaqIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
11517Suryansh ShedgeIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
11617Jagadeesha SuchithIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
11717Akash VashishtIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
11818Ricky BhuiIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
11918Donovan FerreiraSouth AfricaWicketkeeperUncapped20
12018Baba IndrajithIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
12118Sheldon JacksonIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
12218Aryan JuyalIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
12318Urvil PatelIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
12418Kirant ShindeIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
12518Luvnith SisodiaIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
12618Vishnu SolankiIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
12718Vishnu VinodIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
12819Aniket ChoudharyIndiaBowlerUncapped30
12919Vidwath KaverappaIndiaBowlerUncapped20
13019Rajan KumarIndiaBowlerUncapped20
13119Ravi KumarIndiaBowlerUncapped20
13219Sushant MishraIndiaBowlerUncapped20
13319Arzan NagwaswallaIndiaBowlerUncapped20
13419Ishan PorelIndiaBowlerUncapped20
13519Akash SinghIndiaBowlerUncapped20
13619Basil ThampiIndiaBowlerUncapped20
13719Paul Van MeekerenNetherlandBowlerAssociate20
13819Vyshak Vijay KumarIndiaBowlerUncapped20
13920S.Ajith RamIndiaBowlerUncapped20
14020Satyajeet BachhavIndiaBowlerUncapped20
14120Tejas BarokaIndiaBowlerUncapped20
14220Yuvraj ChudasamaIndiaBowlerUncapped20
14320Peter HatzoglouAustraliaBowlerUncapped20
14420Karthik MeiyappanUAEBowlerAssociate20
14520Suyash SharmaIndiaBowlerUncapped20
14620Shivam SharmaIndiaBowlerUncapped20
14721Reeza HendricksSouth AfricaBatterCapped50
14821Christiaan JonkerSouth AfricaBatterCapped50
14921Brandon KingWest IndiesBatterCapped50
15021Chris LynnAustraliaBatterCapped200
15121Karun NairIndiaBatterCapped50
15221Pathum NissaankaSri LankaBatterCapped50
15321Jason RoyEnglandBatterCapped150
15421Gurkeerat SinghIndiaBatterCapped50
15521Harry TectorIrelandBatterCapped50
15621Najibullah ZadranAfghanistanBatterCapped50
15722Sean AbbottAustraliaAll RounderCapped150
15822Qais AhmadAfghanistanAll RounderCapped50
15922Charith AsalankaSri LankaAll RounderCapped50
16022Michael BracewellNew ZealandAll RounderCapped100
16122Dominic DrakesWest IndiesAll RounderCapped50
16222George GartonEnglandAll RounderCapped50
16322Chamika KarunaratneSri LankaAll RounderCapped50
16422Jamie OvertonEnglandAll RounderCapped200
16522Sandeep WarrierIndiaAll RounderCapped50
16623Ben DwarshuisAustraliaBowlerCapped50
16723Richard GleesonEnglandBowlerCapped50
16823Naveen Ul HaqAfghanistanBowlerCapped50
16923Lahiru KumaraSri LankaBowlerCapped50
17023Joshua LittleIrelandBowlerCapped50
17123Dilshan MadushankaSri LankaBowlerCapped50
17223Mohit SharmaIndiaBowlerCapped50
17323Billy StanlakeAustraliaBowlerCapped50
17423Andrew TyeAustraliaBowlerCapped100
17523Luke WoodEnglandBowlerCapped100
17624Priyansh AryaIndiaBatterUncapped20
17724Matthew BreetzkeSouth AfricaBatterUncapped20
17824Shivam ChauhanIndiaBatterUncapped20
17924Rahul GahlautIndiaBatterUncapped20
18024Sudip GharamiIndiaBatterUncapped20
18124C. Hari NishaanthIndiaBatterUncapped20
18224Amandeep KhareIndiaBatterUncapped20
18324Bhanu PaniaIndiaBatterUncapped20
18424Ekant SenIndiaBatterUncapped20
18524Akash SinghIndiaBatterUncapped20
18625Himanshu BishtIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
18725Yudhvir CharakIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
18825Mickil JaiswalIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
18925Shams MulaniIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
19025G.Aniketh ReddyIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
19125Atit ShethIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
19225M. SiddharthIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
19325Swapnil SinghIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
19425Tanay ThyagarajannIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
19525Sumeet VermaIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
19625David WieseNamibiaAll RounderAssociate100
19725Sanjay YadavIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
19826Ajitesh GuruswamyIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
19926Yash KothariIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
20026Suresh KumarIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
20126Kumar KushagraIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
20226Anmol MalhotraIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
20326Robin MinzIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
20426Agniv PanIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
20526Priyesh PatelIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
20626Mitesh PatelIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
20726Abishek PorelIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
20826Nitish Kumar ReddyIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
20926Bharat SharmaIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
21026Vivek SinghIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
21126Abhijeet TomarIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
21227Basit BashirIndiaBowlerUncapped20
21327Nandre BurgerSouth AfricaBowlerUncapped20
21427Rasikh DarIndiaBowlerUncapped20
21527Sakib HussainIndiaBowlerUncapped20
21627Waseem KhandayIndiaBowlerUncapped20
21727Ravi Kiran MajetiIndiaBowlerUncapped20
21827Lukman Hussain MeriwalaIndiaBowlerUncapped20
21927Anuj RajIndiaBowlerUncapped20
22027Ankit Singh RajpootIndiaBowlerUncapped20
22127Avinash SinghIndiaBowlerUncapped20
22227Prince YadavIndiaBowlerUncapped20
22327Prithviraj YarraIndiaBowlerUncapped20
22428Mushtaq BegIndiaBowlerUncapped20
22528Rocky BhaskerIndiaBowlerUncapped20
22628Sanjith DevarajIndiaBowlerUncapped20
22728Raghav GoyalIndiaBowlerUncapped20
22828Allah MohammadAfghanistanBowlerUncapped20
22928Lalit MohanIndiaBowlerUncapped20
23028Bhuwan RohillaIndiaBowlerUncapped20
23128Aman SharmaIndiaBowlerUncapped20
23228Manav SutharIndiaBowlerUncapped20
23329Tom CurranEnglandAll RounderCapped75
23429Moises HenriquesAustraliaAll RounderCapped100
23529Afif HossainBangladeshAll RounderCapped50
23629Scott KuggeleijnNew ZealandAll RounderCapped50
23729Sisanda MagalaSouth AfricaAll RounderCapped50
23829Craig OvertonEnglandAll RounderCapped200
23929Darcy ShortAustraliaAll RounderCapped75
24029Dhananjaya SilvaSri LankaAll RounderCapped50
24129Dunith WellalageSri LankaAll RounderCapped50
24230Varun AaronIndiaBowlerCapped50
24330Sheldon CottrelWest IndiesBowlerCapped50
24430Nathan Coulter-NileAustraliaBowlerCapped150
24530Daryn DupavillonSouth AfricaBowlerCapped50
24630Matt HenryNew ZealandBowlerCapped100
24730Dhawal KulkarniIndiaBowlerCapped50
24830Tymal MillsEnglandBowlerCapped200
24930David PayneEnglandBowlerCapped75
25030Barinder SranIndiaBowlerCapped50
25130Glenton StuurmanSouth AfricaBowlerCapped50
25231Anirudh BalachanderIndiaBatterUncapped20
25331Gourav ChoudharyIndiaBatterUncapped20
25431Saurav ChuahanIndiaBatterUncapped20
25531Kumar DeobratIndiaBatterUncapped20
25631Chirag GandhiIndiaBatterUncapped20
25731Arman JafferIndiaBatterUncapped20
25831Madhav KaushikIndiaBatterUncapped20
25931Priyank PanchalIndiaBatterUncapped20
26031Ayush PandeyIndiaBatterUncapped20
26131Rohan PatilIndiaBatterUncapped20
26231Sanjay RamaswamyIndiaBatterUncapped20
26331Siddharth YadavIndiaBatterUncapped20
26432Rehan AhmedEnglandAll RounderUncapped40
26532Prayas BarmanIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
26632Rahul BuddhiIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
26732Vaisakh ChandranIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
26832Writtick ChatterjeeIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
26932Prashant ChopraIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
27032Harsh DubeyIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
27132Tanush KotianIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
27232Ninad RathvaIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
27332B. SuryaIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
27432Jordan ThompsonEnglandAll RounderUncapped40
27532Shivank VashisthIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
27633Ankush BainsIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
27733Christopher BenjaminEnglandWicketkeeperUncapped20
27833Connor EsterhuizenSouth AfricaWicketkeeperUncapped20
27933Mohd Arslan KhanIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
28033Mamidi KrishnaIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
28133Fazil MakayaIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
28233Akshdeep NathIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
28333Deepak PuniaIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
28433Kunal RathoreIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
28533Ateev SainiIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
28633Bipin SaurabhIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
28733B.R. SharathIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
28833Yashovardhan SinghIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
28933Lakshay TharejaIndiaWicketkeeperUncapped20
29034Mohit AvasthiIndiaBowlerUncapped20
29134Ottneil BaartmanSouth AfricaBowlerUncapped20
29234Gurnoor Singh BrarIndiaBowlerUncapped20
29334Shahrukh DarIndiaBowlerUncapped20
29434Thomas HelmEnglandBowlerUncapped40
29534Pankaj JaswalIndiaBowlerUncapped20
29634Venkatesh MuralidharaIndiaBowlerUncapped20
29734Geet PuriIndiaBowlerUncapped20
29834E. SankethIndiaBowlerUncapped20
29934Ajay SarkarIndiaBowlerUncapped20
30034Ashok SharmaIndiaBowlerUncapped20
30134Kanwar SinghIndiaBowlerUncapped20
30235Fabian AllenWest IndiesAll RounderCapped50
30335Carlos BrathwaiteWest IndiesAll RounderCapped75
30435Roston ChaseWest IndiesAll RounderCapped100
30535Rahkeem CornwallWest IndiesAll RounderCapped100
30635Karim JanatAfghanistanAll RounderCapped50
30735Keshav MaharajSouth AfricaAll RounderCapped50
30835Pawan NegiIndiaAll RounderCapped50
30935Keemo PaulWest IndiesAll RounderCapped50
31036Shivam ChaudharyIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
31136Ashwin DasIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
31236James FullerEnglandAll RounderUncapped40
31336Chirag JaniIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
31436Akshay KarnewarIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
31536Bhagmender LatherIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
31636Lone MuzaffarIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
31736Pulkit NarangIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
31836Rohit RayuduIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
31936Sameer RizviIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
32036Tunish SawkarIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
32136Sonu YadavIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
32237Auqib DarIndiaBowlerUncapped20
32337Mukhtar HussainIndiaBowlerUncapped20
32437Kulwant KhejroliyaIndiaBowlerUncapped20
32537Ashwani KumarIndiaBowlerUncapped20
32637Hemant KumarIndiaBowlerUncapped20
32737Nathan McAndrewAustraliaBowlerUncapped20
32837Rajesh MohantyIndiaBowlerUncapped20
32937Ravi SharmaIndiaBowlerUncapped20
33037Vikash SinghIndiaBowlerUncapped20
33137Ruben TrumpelmannNamibiaBowlerAssociate20
33237Koushik VasukiIndiaBowlerUncapped20
33337Vasu VatsIndiaBowlerUncapped20
33438Shubham AgrawalIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
33538Baba AparajithIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
33638Anshul KambojIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
33738Azim KaziIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
33838Dev LakraIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
33938Ajay MandalIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
34038Abdul P AIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
34138Jitender PalIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
34238Ritwik Roy ChowdhuryIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
34338Utkarsh SinghIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
34438Shubham SinghIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
34538Avneesh SudhaIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
34639Asad Jamil AhmedIndiaBowlerUncapped20
34739Bandaru AyyappaIndiaBowlerUncapped20
34839Aashish BhattIndiaBowlerUncapped20
34939McKenny ClarkeWest IndiesBowlerUncapped20
35039Shubham KapseIndiaBowlerUncapped20
35139Gourav KoulIndiaBowlerUncapped20
35239Raunak KumarIndiaBowlerUncapped20
35339Trilok NagIndiaBowlerUncapped20
35439Atal Bihari RaiIndiaBowlerUncapped20
35539Ramon SimmondsWest IndiesBowlerUncapped20
35639Rajeev SinghIndiaBowlerUncapped20
35739Mohd. WasimIndiaBowlerUncapped20
35840Atharva AnkolekarIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
35940Khizar DafedarIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
36040Naman DhirIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
36140Sahil DhiwanIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
36240Sampark GuptaIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
36340Jordan HermannSouth AfricaAll RounderUncapped20
36440Hayden KerrAustraliaAll RounderUncapped20
36540Salman KhanIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
36640Sairaj PatilIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
36740Divyaansh SaxenaIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
36840Purnank TyagiIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
36940Prince YadavIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
37041Deepraj GaonkarIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
37141Shubham GarhwalIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
37241Benny HowellEnglandAll RounderUncapped40
37341Deepesh NailwalIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
37441Arjun RapriaIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
37541Shashwat RawatIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
37641Sumit RuikarIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
37741Shivam SharmaIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
37841Rajandeep SinghIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
37941Anunay SinghIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
38041Digvesh SinghIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
38141Pranshu VijayranIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
38242Prerit DuttaIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
38342Ramakrishna GhoshIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
38442Shubhang HegdeIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
38542Shamshuzama KaziIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
38642Ayaz KhanIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
38742Amit PachharaIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
38842Akul PandoveIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
38942Mohit RatheeIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
39042Garv SangwanIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
39142Shubham SharmaIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
39242Nehal WadheraIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
39342Amit YadavIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
39443Amit AliIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
39543Rishabh ChauhanIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
39643Matthew FordeWest IndiesAll RounderUncapped20
39743Sammar GajjarIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
39843Rajneesh GurbaniIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
39943Divyansh JoshiIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
40043Dhruv PatelIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
40143Jack PrestwidgeAustraliaAll RounderUncapped20
40243Aditya SarvateIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
40343Sagar SolankiIndiaAll RounderUncapped20
40443Prenelan SubrayenSouth AfricaAll RounderUncapped20
40543Bhagath VarmaIndiaAll RounderUncapped20

C - Capped Player, UC - Uncapped Player, A - Associate Player

Published On December 13, 2022

