IPL 2023 Auction: Players List, Remaining Purse, Slots, Date, Start Time, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

A total of 405 cricketers will go under the hammer during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Auction, which is going to held for the first-time ever in Kochi on December 23rd, 2022.

As per the release from BCCI, a total of 369 players were shortlisted by 10 teams from the initial list of 991 players and thirty six additional players were later added on the request made by teams.

Out of 405 players, 273 are Indians and 132 are overseas players of which 4 players are from associate nations. The total capped players are 119, uncapped players are 282 and 4 from associate nations.

A maximum of 87 slots can be filled during the IPL 2023 auction with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players.

INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price with 19 overseas players choosing to be slotted in the highest bracket. 11 players are in the auction list with a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

Manish Pandey and Mayank Agarwal are the two Indian players in the list of 20 cricketers with a base price of INR 1 crore, while England duo Sam Curran and Ben Stokes have registered themselves for the Rs 2 Crore base price.

Advertisement

The Auction will start at 2:30 PM IST on December 23, and the telecast will be available on Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1, while live streaming will be available on Jio Cinema.

Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2023 Auction:

IPL 2023 Squad Size, Remaining Purse, Slots and Money Spent

Team Squad Size Overseas Players Total Spent Remaining Purse Remaining Slots Overseas Slots Chennai Super Kings 18 6 74.55 20.45 7 2 Delhi Capitals 20 6 75.55 19.45 5 2 Gujarat Titans 18 5 75.75 19.25 7 3 Kolkata Knight Riders 14 5 87.95 7.05 11 3 Lucknow Super Giants 15 4 71.65 23.35 10 4 Mumai Indians 16 5 74.45 20.55 9 3 Punjab Kings 16 5 62.8 32.2 9 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 18 6 86.25 8.75 7 2 Rajasthan Royals 16 4 81.8 13.2 9 4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 4 52.75 42.25 13 4

IPL 2023 Auction Players List

Serial No. Set No. Player Country Role C/UC/A Base Price in INR Lakhs 1 1 Mayank Agarwal India Batter Capped 100 2 1 Harry Brook England Batter Capped 150 3 1 Ajinkya Rahane India Batter Capped 50 4 1 Joe Root England Batter Capped 100 5 1 Rilee Rossouw South Africa Batter Capped 200 6 1 Kane Williamson New Zealand Batter Capped 200 7 2 Sam Curran England All Rounder Capped 200 8 2 Cameron Green Australia All Rounder Capped 200 9 2 Shakib Al Hasan Bangladesh All Rounder Capped 150 10 2 Jason Holder West Indies All Rounder Capped 200 11 2 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe All Rounder Capped 50 12 2 Odean Smith West Indies All Rounder Capped 50 13 2 Ben Stokes England All Rounder Capped 200 14 3 Tom Banton England Wicketkeeper Capped 200 15 3 Litton Das Bangladesh Wicketkeeper Capped 50 16 3 Heinrich Klaasen South Africa Wicketkeeper Capped 100 17 3 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka Wicketkeeper Capped 50 18 3 Nicholas Pooran West Indies Wicketkeeper Capped 200 19 3 Phil Salt England Wicketkeeper Capped 200 20 4 Chris Jordan England Bowler Capped 200 21 4 Adam Milne New Zealand Bowler Capped 200 22 4 Jhye Richardson Australia Bowler Capped 150 23 4 Ishant Sharma India Bowler Capped 50 24 4 Reece Topley England Bowler Capped 75 25 4 Jaydev Unadkat India Bowler Capped 50 26 5 Akeal Hosein West Indies Bowler Capped 100 27 5 Mayank Markande India Bowler Capped 50 28 5 Mujeeb Rahman Afghanistan Bowler Capped 100 29 5 Adil Rashid England Bowler Capped 200 30 5 Tabraiz Shamsi South Africa Bowler Capped 100 31 5 Adam Zampa Australia Bowler Capped 150 32 6 Shubham Khajuria India Batter Uncapped 20 33 6 Rohan Kunnummal India Batter Uncapped 20 34 6 Chethan L.R. India Batter Uncapped 20 35 6 Shaik Rasheed India Batter Uncapped 20 36 6 Anmolpreet Singh India Batter Uncapped 20 37 6 Himmat Singh India Batter Uncapped 20 38 7 Corbin Bosch South Africa All Rounder Uncapped 20 39 7 Priyam Garg India All Rounder Uncapped 20 40 7 Saurabh Kumar India All Rounder Uncapped 20 41 7 Vivrant Sharma India All Rounder Uncapped 20 42 7 Nishant Sindhu India All Rounder Uncapped 20 43 7 Sanvir Singh India All Rounder Uncapped 20 44 7 Shashank Singh India All Rounder Uncapped 20 45 7 Samarth Vyas India All Rounder Uncapped 20 46 8 K.S. Bharat India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 47 8 Mohammed Azharuddeen India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 48 8 Dinesh Bana India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 49 8 Abhimanyu Easwaran India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 50 8 N. Jagadeesan India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 51 8 Sumit Kumar India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 52 8 Upendra Singh Yadav India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 53 9 Vaibhav Arora India Bowler Uncapped 20 54 9 K.M. Asif India Bowler Uncapped 30 55 9 Mukesh Kumar India Bowler Uncapped 20 56 9 Shivam Mavi India Bowler Uncapped 40 57 9 Lance Morris Australia Bowler Uncapped 30 58 9 Yash Thakur India Bowler Uncapped 20 59 9 Mujtaba Yousuf India Bowler Uncapped 20 60 10 Murugan Ashwin India Bowler Uncapped 20 61 10 Chintal Gandhi India Bowler Uncapped 20 62 10 Shreyas Gopal India Bowler Uncapped 20 63 10 S Midhun India Bowler Uncapped 20 64 10 Izharulhuq Naveed Afghanistan Bowler Uncapped 20 65 10 Himanshu Sharma India Bowler Uncapped 20 66 11 Travis Head Australia Batter Capped 200 67 11 Will Jacks England Batter Capped 150 68 11 Dawid Malan England Batter Capped 150 69 11 Manish Pandey India Batter Capped 100 70 11 Sherfane Rutherford West Indies Batter Capped 150 71 11 Mandeep Singh India Batter Capped 50 72 11 Paul Stirling Ireland Batter Capped 50 73 11 Rassie Van Der Dussen South Africa Batter Capped 200 74 12 Daryl Mitchell New Zealand All Rounder Capped 100 75 12 Mohammad Nabi Afghanistan All Rounder Capped 100 76 12 Jimmy Neesham New Zealand All Rounder Capped 200 77 12 Wayne Parnell South Africa All Rounder Capped 75 78 12 Daniel Sams Australia All Rounder Capped 75 79 12 Dasun Shanaka Sri Lanka All Rounder Capped 50 80 12 Romario Shepherd West Indies All Rounder Capped 50 81 13 Taskin Ahmed Bangladesh Bowler Capped 50 82 13 Dushmanta Chameera Sri Lanka Bowler Capped 50 83 13 Kyle Jamieson New Zealand Bowler Capped 100 84 13 Riley Meredith Australia Bowler Capped 150 85 13 Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe Bowler Capped 50 86 13 Sandeep Sharma India Bowler Capped 50 87 14 Johnson Charles West Indies Wicketkeeper Capped 50 88 14 Andre Fletcher West Indies Wicketkeeper Capped 50 89 14 Shai Hope West Indies Wicketkeeper Capped 100 90 14 Tom Latham New Zealand Wicketkeeper Capped 100 91 14 Ben Mcdermott Australia Wicketkeeper Capped 50 92 14 Joshua Philippe Australia Wicketkeeper Capped 75 93 14 Lorcan Tucker Ireland Wicketkeeper Capped 50 94 15 Piyush Chawla India Bowler Capped 50 95 15 Amit Mishra India Bowler Capped 50 96 15 Shahbaz Nadeem India Bowler Capped 50 97 15 Ish Sodhi New Zealand Bowler Capped 75 98 16 Sachin Baby India Batter Uncapped 20 99 16 Harpreet Bhatia India Batter Uncapped 20 100 16 Ashwin Hebbar India Batter Uncapped 20 101 16 Pukhraj Mann India Batter Uncapped 20 102 16 Akshat Raghuwanshi India Batter Uncapped 20 103 16 Himanshu Rana India Batter Uncapped 20 104 16 Shoun Roger India Batter Uncapped 20 105 16 Virat Singh India Batter Uncapped 20 106 16 Will Smeed England Batter Uncapped 40 107 16 Apoorv Wankhade India Batter Uncapped 30 108 17 Manoj Bhandage India All Rounder Uncapped 20 109 17 Gerald Coetzee South Africa All Rounder Uncapped 20 110 17 Mayank Dagar India All Rounder Uncapped 20 111 17 Duan Jansen South Africa All Rounder Uncapped 20 112 17 Evan Jones South Africa All Rounder Uncapped 20 113 17 Prerak Mankad India All Rounder Uncapped 20 114 17 Abid Mushtaq India All Rounder Uncapped 20 115 17 Suryansh Shedge India All Rounder Uncapped 20 116 17 Jagadeesha Suchith India All Rounder Uncapped 20 117 17 Akash Vashisht India All Rounder Uncapped 20 118 18 Ricky Bhui India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 119 18 Donovan Ferreira South Africa Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 120 18 Baba Indrajith India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 121 18 Sheldon Jackson India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 122 18 Aryan Juyal India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 123 18 Urvil Patel India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 124 18 Kirant Shinde India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 125 18 Luvnith Sisodia India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 126 18 Vishnu Solanki India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 127 18 Vishnu Vinod India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 128 19 Aniket Choudhary India Bowler Uncapped 30 129 19 Vidwath Kaverappa India Bowler Uncapped 20 130 19 Rajan Kumar India Bowler Uncapped 20 131 19 Ravi Kumar India Bowler Uncapped 20 132 19 Sushant Mishra India Bowler Uncapped 20 133 19 Arzan Nagwaswalla India Bowler Uncapped 20 134 19 Ishan Porel India Bowler Uncapped 20 135 19 Akash Singh India Bowler Uncapped 20 136 19 Basil Thampi India Bowler Uncapped 20 137 19 Paul Van Meekeren Netherland Bowler Associate 20 138 19 Vyshak Vijay Kumar India Bowler Uncapped 20 139 20 S.Ajith Ram India Bowler Uncapped 20 140 20 Satyajeet Bachhav India Bowler Uncapped 20 141 20 Tejas Baroka India Bowler Uncapped 20 142 20 Yuvraj Chudasama India Bowler Uncapped 20 143 20 Peter Hatzoglou Australia Bowler Uncapped 20 144 20 Karthik Meiyappan UAE Bowler Associate 20 145 20 Suyash Sharma India Bowler Uncapped 20 146 20 Shivam Sharma India Bowler Uncapped 20 147 21 Reeza Hendricks South Africa Batter Capped 50 148 21 Christiaan Jonker South Africa Batter Capped 50 149 21 Brandon King West Indies Batter Capped 50 150 21 Chris Lynn Australia Batter Capped 200 151 21 Karun Nair India Batter Capped 50 152 21 Pathum Nissaanka Sri Lanka Batter Capped 50 153 21 Jason Roy England Batter Capped 150 154 21 Gurkeerat Singh India Batter Capped 50 155 21 Harry Tector Ireland Batter Capped 50 156 21 Najibullah Zadran Afghanistan Batter Capped 50 157 22 Sean Abbott Australia All Rounder Capped 150 158 22 Qais Ahmad Afghanistan All Rounder Capped 50 159 22 Charith Asalanka Sri Lanka All Rounder Capped 50 160 22 Michael Bracewell New Zealand All Rounder Capped 100 161 22 Dominic Drakes West Indies All Rounder Capped 50 162 22 George Garton England All Rounder Capped 50 163 22 Chamika Karunaratne Sri Lanka All Rounder Capped 50 164 22 Jamie Overton England All Rounder Capped 200 165 22 Sandeep Warrier India All Rounder Capped 50 166 23 Ben Dwarshuis Australia Bowler Capped 50 167 23 Richard Gleeson England Bowler Capped 50 168 23 Naveen Ul Haq Afghanistan Bowler Capped 50 169 23 Lahiru Kumara Sri Lanka Bowler Capped 50 170 23 Joshua Little Ireland Bowler Capped 50 171 23 Dilshan Madushanka Sri Lanka Bowler Capped 50 172 23 Mohit Sharma India Bowler Capped 50 173 23 Billy Stanlake Australia Bowler Capped 50 174 23 Andrew Tye Australia Bowler Capped 100 175 23 Luke Wood England Bowler Capped 100 176 24 Priyansh Arya India Batter Uncapped 20 177 24 Matthew Breetzke South Africa Batter Uncapped 20 178 24 Shivam Chauhan India Batter Uncapped 20 179 24 Rahul Gahlaut India Batter Uncapped 20 180 24 Sudip Gharami India Batter Uncapped 20 181 24 C. Hari Nishaanth India Batter Uncapped 20 182 24 Amandeep Khare India Batter Uncapped 20 183 24 Bhanu Pania India Batter Uncapped 20 184 24 Ekant Sen India Batter Uncapped 20 185 24 Akash Singh India Batter Uncapped 20 186 25 Himanshu Bisht India All Rounder Uncapped 20 187 25 Yudhvir Charak India All Rounder Uncapped 20 188 25 Mickil Jaiswal India All Rounder Uncapped 20 189 25 Shams Mulani India All Rounder Uncapped 20 190 25 G.Aniketh Reddy India All Rounder Uncapped 20 191 25 Atit Sheth India All Rounder Uncapped 20 192 25 M. Siddharth India All Rounder Uncapped 20 193 25 Swapnil Singh India All Rounder Uncapped 20 194 25 Tanay Thyagarajann India All Rounder Uncapped 20 195 25 Sumeet Verma India All Rounder Uncapped 20 196 25 David Wiese Namibia All Rounder Associate 100 197 25 Sanjay Yadav India All Rounder Uncapped 20 198 26 Ajitesh Guruswamy India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 199 26 Yash Kothari India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 200 26 Suresh Kumar India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 201 26 Kumar Kushagra India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 202 26 Anmol Malhotra India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 203 26 Robin Minz India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 204 26 Agniv Pan India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 205 26 Priyesh Patel India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 206 26 Mitesh Patel India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 207 26 Abishek Porel India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 208 26 Nitish Kumar Reddy India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 209 26 Bharat Sharma India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 210 26 Vivek Singh India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 211 26 Abhijeet Tomar India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 212 27 Basit Bashir India Bowler Uncapped 20 213 27 Nandre Burger South Africa Bowler Uncapped 20 214 27 Rasikh Dar India Bowler Uncapped 20 215 27 Sakib Hussain India Bowler Uncapped 20 216 27 Waseem Khanday India Bowler Uncapped 20 217 27 Ravi Kiran Majeti India Bowler Uncapped 20 218 27 Lukman Hussain Meriwala India Bowler Uncapped 20 219 27 Anuj Raj India Bowler Uncapped 20 220 27 Ankit Singh Rajpoot India Bowler Uncapped 20 221 27 Avinash Singh India Bowler Uncapped 20 222 27 Prince Yadav India Bowler Uncapped 20 223 27 Prithviraj Yarra India Bowler Uncapped 20 224 28 Mushtaq Beg India Bowler Uncapped 20 225 28 Rocky Bhasker India Bowler Uncapped 20 226 28 Sanjith Devaraj India Bowler Uncapped 20 227 28 Raghav Goyal India Bowler Uncapped 20 228 28 Allah Mohammad Afghanistan Bowler Uncapped 20 229 28 Lalit Mohan India Bowler Uncapped 20 230 28 Bhuwan Rohilla India Bowler Uncapped 20 231 28 Aman Sharma India Bowler Uncapped 20 232 28 Manav Suthar India Bowler Uncapped 20 233 29 Tom Curran England All Rounder Capped 75 234 29 Moises Henriques Australia All Rounder Capped 100 235 29 Afif Hossain Bangladesh All Rounder Capped 50 236 29 Scott Kuggeleijn New Zealand All Rounder Capped 50 237 29 Sisanda Magala South Africa All Rounder Capped 50 238 29 Craig Overton England All Rounder Capped 200 239 29 Darcy Short Australia All Rounder Capped 75 240 29 Dhananjaya Silva Sri Lanka All Rounder Capped 50 241 29 Dunith Wellalage Sri Lanka All Rounder Capped 50 242 30 Varun Aaron India Bowler Capped 50 243 30 Sheldon Cottrel West Indies Bowler Capped 50 244 30 Nathan Coulter-Nile Australia Bowler Capped 150 245 30 Daryn Dupavillon South Africa Bowler Capped 50 246 30 Matt Henry New Zealand Bowler Capped 100 247 30 Dhawal Kulkarni India Bowler Capped 50 248 30 Tymal Mills England Bowler Capped 200 249 30 David Payne England Bowler Capped 75 250 30 Barinder Sran India Bowler Capped 50 251 30 Glenton Stuurman South Africa Bowler Capped 50 252 31 Anirudh Balachander India Batter Uncapped 20 253 31 Gourav Choudhary India Batter Uncapped 20 254 31 Saurav Chuahan India Batter Uncapped 20 255 31 Kumar Deobrat India Batter Uncapped 20 256 31 Chirag Gandhi India Batter Uncapped 20 257 31 Arman Jaffer India Batter Uncapped 20 258 31 Madhav Kaushik India Batter Uncapped 20 259 31 Priyank Panchal India Batter Uncapped 20 260 31 Ayush Pandey India Batter Uncapped 20 261 31 Rohan Patil India Batter Uncapped 20 262 31 Sanjay Ramaswamy India Batter Uncapped 20 263 31 Siddharth Yadav India Batter Uncapped 20 264 32 Rehan Ahmed England All Rounder Uncapped 40 265 32 Prayas Barman India All Rounder Uncapped 20 266 32 Rahul Buddhi India All Rounder Uncapped 20 267 32 Vaisakh Chandran India All Rounder Uncapped 20 268 32 Writtick Chatterjee India All Rounder Uncapped 20 269 32 Prashant Chopra India All Rounder Uncapped 20 270 32 Harsh Dubey India All Rounder Uncapped 20 271 32 Tanush Kotian India All Rounder Uncapped 20 272 32 Ninad Rathva India All Rounder Uncapped 20 273 32 B. Surya India All Rounder Uncapped 20 274 32 Jordan Thompson England All Rounder Uncapped 40 275 32 Shivank Vashisth India All Rounder Uncapped 20 276 33 Ankush Bains India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 277 33 Christopher Benjamin England Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 278 33 Connor Esterhuizen South Africa Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 279 33 Mohd Arslan Khan India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 280 33 Mamidi Krishna India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 281 33 Fazil Makaya India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 282 33 Akshdeep Nath India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 283 33 Deepak Punia India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 284 33 Kunal Rathore India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 285 33 Ateev Saini India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 286 33 Bipin Saurabh India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 287 33 B.R. Sharath India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 288 33 Yashovardhan Singh India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 289 33 Lakshay Thareja India Wicketkeeper Uncapped 20 290 34 Mohit Avasthi India Bowler Uncapped 20 291 34 Ottneil Baartman South Africa Bowler Uncapped 20 292 34 Gurnoor Singh Brar India Bowler Uncapped 20 293 34 Shahrukh Dar India Bowler Uncapped 20 294 34 Thomas Helm England Bowler Uncapped 40 295 34 Pankaj Jaswal India Bowler Uncapped 20 296 34 Venkatesh Muralidhara India Bowler Uncapped 20 297 34 Geet Puri India Bowler Uncapped 20 298 34 E. Sanketh India Bowler Uncapped 20 299 34 Ajay Sarkar India Bowler Uncapped 20 300 34 Ashok Sharma India Bowler Uncapped 20 301 34 Kanwar Singh India Bowler Uncapped 20 302 35 Fabian Allen West Indies All Rounder Capped 50 303 35 Carlos Brathwaite West Indies All Rounder Capped 75 304 35 Roston Chase West Indies All Rounder Capped 100 305 35 Rahkeem Cornwall West Indies All Rounder Capped 100 306 35 Karim Janat Afghanistan All Rounder Capped 50 307 35 Keshav Maharaj South Africa All Rounder Capped 50 308 35 Pawan Negi India All Rounder Capped 50 309 35 Keemo Paul West Indies All Rounder Capped 50 310 36 Shivam Chaudhary India All Rounder Uncapped 20 311 36 Ashwin Das India All Rounder Uncapped 20 312 36 James Fuller England All Rounder Uncapped 40 313 36 Chirag Jani India All Rounder Uncapped 20 314 36 Akshay Karnewar India All Rounder Uncapped 20 315 36 Bhagmender Lather India All Rounder Uncapped 20 316 36 Lone Muzaffar India All Rounder Uncapped 20 317 36 Pulkit Narang India All Rounder Uncapped 20 318 36 Rohit Rayudu India All Rounder Uncapped 20 319 36 Sameer Rizvi India All Rounder Uncapped 20 320 36 Tunish Sawkar India All Rounder Uncapped 20 321 36 Sonu Yadav India All Rounder Uncapped 20 322 37 Auqib Dar India Bowler Uncapped 20 323 37 Mukhtar Hussain India Bowler Uncapped 20 324 37 Kulwant Khejroliya India Bowler Uncapped 20 325 37 Ashwani Kumar India Bowler Uncapped 20 326 37 Hemant Kumar India Bowler Uncapped 20 327 37 Nathan McAndrew Australia Bowler Uncapped 20 328 37 Rajesh Mohanty India Bowler Uncapped 20 329 37 Ravi Sharma India Bowler Uncapped 20 330 37 Vikash Singh India Bowler Uncapped 20 331 37 Ruben Trumpelmann Namibia Bowler Associate 20 332 37 Koushik Vasuki India Bowler Uncapped 20 333 37 Vasu Vats India Bowler Uncapped 20 334 38 Shubham Agrawal India All Rounder Uncapped 20 335 38 Baba Aparajith India All Rounder Uncapped 20 336 38 Anshul Kamboj India All Rounder Uncapped 20 337 38 Azim Kazi India All Rounder Uncapped 20 338 38 Dev Lakra India All Rounder Uncapped 20 339 38 Ajay Mandal India All Rounder Uncapped 20 340 38 Abdul P A India All Rounder Uncapped 20 341 38 Jitender Pal India All Rounder Uncapped 20 342 38 Ritwik Roy Chowdhury India All Rounder Uncapped 20 343 38 Utkarsh Singh India All Rounder Uncapped 20 344 38 Shubham Singh India All Rounder Uncapped 20 345 38 Avneesh Sudha India All Rounder Uncapped 20 346 39 Asad Jamil Ahmed India Bowler Uncapped 20 347 39 Bandaru Ayyappa India Bowler Uncapped 20 348 39 Aashish Bhatt India Bowler Uncapped 20 349 39 McKenny Clarke West Indies Bowler Uncapped 20 350 39 Shubham Kapse India Bowler Uncapped 20 351 39 Gourav Koul India Bowler Uncapped 20 352 39 Raunak Kumar India Bowler Uncapped 20 353 39 Trilok Nag India Bowler Uncapped 20 354 39 Atal Bihari Rai India Bowler Uncapped 20 355 39 Ramon Simmonds West Indies Bowler Uncapped 20 356 39 Rajeev Singh India Bowler Uncapped 20 357 39 Mohd. Wasim India Bowler Uncapped 20 358 40 Atharva Ankolekar India All Rounder Uncapped 20 359 40 Khizar Dafedar India All Rounder Uncapped 20 360 40 Naman Dhir India All Rounder Uncapped 20 361 40 Sahil Dhiwan India All Rounder Uncapped 20 362 40 Sampark Gupta India All Rounder Uncapped 20 363 40 Jordan Hermann South Africa All Rounder Uncapped 20 364 40 Hayden Kerr Australia All Rounder Uncapped 20 365 40 Salman Khan India All Rounder Uncapped 20 366 40 Sairaj Patil India All Rounder Uncapped 20 367 40 Divyaansh Saxena India All Rounder Uncapped 20 368 40 Purnank Tyagi India All Rounder Uncapped 20 369 40 Prince Yadav India All Rounder Uncapped 20 370 41 Deepraj Gaonkar India All Rounder Uncapped 20 371 41 Shubham Garhwal India All Rounder Uncapped 20 372 41 Benny Howell England All Rounder Uncapped 40 373 41 Deepesh Nailwal India All Rounder Uncapped 20 374 41 Arjun Rapria India All Rounder Uncapped 20 375 41 Shashwat Rawat India All Rounder Uncapped 20 376 41 Sumit Ruikar India All Rounder Uncapped 20 377 41 Shivam Sharma India All Rounder Uncapped 20 378 41 Rajandeep Singh India All Rounder Uncapped 20 379 41 Anunay Singh India All Rounder Uncapped 20 380 41 Digvesh Singh India All Rounder Uncapped 20 381 41 Pranshu Vijayran India All Rounder Uncapped 20 382 42 Prerit Dutta India All Rounder Uncapped 20 383 42 Ramakrishna Ghosh India All Rounder Uncapped 20 384 42 Shubhang Hegde India All Rounder Uncapped 20 385 42 Shamshuzama Kazi India All Rounder Uncapped 20 386 42 Ayaz Khan India All Rounder Uncapped 20 387 42 Amit Pachhara India All Rounder Uncapped 20 388 42 Akul Pandove India All Rounder Uncapped 20 389 42 Mohit Rathee India All Rounder Uncapped 20 390 42 Garv Sangwan India All Rounder Uncapped 20 391 42 Shubham Sharma India All Rounder Uncapped 20 392 42 Nehal Wadhera India All Rounder Uncapped 20 393 42 Amit Yadav India All Rounder Uncapped 20 394 43 Amit Ali India All Rounder Uncapped 20 395 43 Rishabh Chauhan India All Rounder Uncapped 20 396 43 Matthew Forde West Indies All Rounder Uncapped 20 397 43 Sammar Gajjar India All Rounder Uncapped 20 398 43 Rajneesh Gurbani India All Rounder Uncapped 20 399 43 Divyansh Joshi India All Rounder Uncapped 20 400 43 Dhruv Patel India All Rounder Uncapped 20 401 43 Jack Prestwidge Australia All Rounder Uncapped 20 402 43 Aditya Sarvate India All Rounder Uncapped 20 403 43 Sagar Solanki India All Rounder Uncapped 20 404 43 Prenelan Subrayen South Africa All Rounder Uncapped 20 405 43 Bhagath Varma India All Rounder Uncapped 20

C - Capped Player, UC - Uncapped Player, A - Associate Player