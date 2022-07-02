Karnataka T20 League: KSCA to conduct tournament from August 15 -- Winners List, History, Teams

Bengaluru, July 2: The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) will conduct the state T20 tournament from August 15 to August 31.

The T20 tournament will be played across Bangalore, Mysore and Hubli and all the matches will be telecasted live and the details will be announced soon.

Number of teams

The KSCA is planning to have 6 teams based at Bangalore City, Mysore, Shimoga, Hubli / Dharwad, Raichur and Mangalore.

The KSCA has invited expression of interest from corporates for team sponsorship and naming rights of the aforementioned 6 teams.

1. The team bidding process

The interested corporates can buy the EOI form from the KSCA office till July 5 for a fee of Rs 11,800 /- , which is non-refundable.

2. What is Karnataka T20 tournament

The Karnataka has been the one of the states that started its own T20 league in the footsteps of the IPL and named it as Karnataka Premier League (KPL) and ran through a few seasons.

The first edition of the KPL was played in 2009 and the last edition was played in 2018-19. Hubli Tigers are the current title holders.