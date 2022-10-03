Mitchell Johnson and Yusuf Pathan involved in ugly scuffle during Legends League Cricket match

Jodhpur, October 3: Mitchell Johnson and Yusuf Pathan were involved in an ugly scuffle during the Legends League Cricket (LLC) season 2 Qualifier 1 match between Bhilwara Kings and India Capitals on Sunday (October 2) night.

Ross Taylor and Ashley Nurse knocks helped India Capitals chase down a mammoth target of 227 with 3 balls to spare at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur, but it was very tense during the closing stages of the Bhilwara Kings' innings.

The incident, which started as verbal exchange that turned physical, took place when Johnson had dismissed Yusuf off the last ball of the penultimate over of the Kings' innings.

Earlier in the over, Yusuf had taken Johnson to the cleaners, striking a couple of maximums and one boundary off the first three balls, but the former Aussie pacer got his payback once Yusuf picked out Dwayne Smith in deep mid-wicket, leading to the scuffle.

Following the dismissal, Johnson had a few words to say to Yusuf, who did not take it kindly and he up to the former Australia quick to give him a response.

The verbal exchange between the pair continued as the umpire and fielders looked on, but it later evolved to a stage where the two former internationals came face-to-face with Yusuf getting too close and Johnson shoving the Kings' batter.

The former India all-rounder, however, did not back away either and constantly had a go at Johnson verbals before the two were separated by the on-field umpire.

In the Bhilwara Kings innings, Shane Watson top-scored with 65 off 39 balls followed by William Porterfield, who scored 59 off 37 balls, while Yusuf scored a 24-ball 36, but they failed to defend a total of 226/5.

Now, the Bhilwara Kings will face Gujarat Giants in the second qualifier on Monday (October 3) with the winner joining the India Capitals in the LLC 2 Final, which is scheduled to take place on Wednesday (October 5).

If Bhilwara Kings reach the final, it will be interesting to see another duel between Johnson and Yusuf when they take the field.