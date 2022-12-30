Most Runs, Most Wickets in T20I 2022: Suryakumar Yadav dominates lists for batters

India's Suryakumar Yadav has dominated the charts for batters in the shortest format in 2022 as Virat Kohli also enjoys success in T20Is alongside Pakistan duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

The year 2022 saw a total of 536 T20I matches hosted across the globe with most matches being played by the Associate Nations or smaller teams, while the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup also was staged this year.

Suryakumar had one of the best years for a player in the shortest format, breaking the 1000-run mark including two hundreds and also topping the list by a huge margin for most number of sixes in T20I in a calendar year.

Apart from Suryakumar and Kohli in batting charts, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and breakthrough star Arshdeep Singh also feature in the list for most wickets. Other notable names on the list include Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.

Most Test-playing nations used different players for different formats to handle workload and overcome injuries. So, the players from Associate nations or the lower ranked teams feature in most of the charts in T20Is.

Here is a look at some of the stats from T20Is in 2022: