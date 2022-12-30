Most Runs, Most Wickets in T20I 2022: Suryakumar Yadav dominates lists for batters


India's Suryakumar Yadav has dominated the charts for batters in the shortest format in 2022 as Virat Kohli also enjoys success in T20Is alongside Pakistan duo Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

The year 2022 saw a total of 536 T20I matches hosted across the globe with most matches being played by the Associate Nations or smaller teams, while the T20 World Cup and Asia Cup also was staged this year.

Suryakumar had one of the best years for a player in the shortest format, breaking the 1000-run mark including two hundreds and also topping the list by a huge margin for most number of sixes in T20I in a calendar year.

Apart from Suryakumar and Kohli in batting charts, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and breakthrough star Arshdeep Singh also feature in the list for most wickets. Other notable names on the list include Zimbabwe's Sikandar Raza and Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.

Most Test-playing nations used different players for different formats to handle workload and overcome injuries. So, the players from Associate nations or the lower ranked teams feature in most of the charts in T20Is.

Here is a look at some of the stats from T20Is in 2022:

Top 10 Most Runs in T20Is in 2022
PlayerTeamMatchesInningsRuns
Suryakumar YadavIndia31311164
Mohammad RizwanPakistan2525996
Virat KohliIndia2020781
Sikandar RazaZimbabwe2423735
Babar AzamPakistan2626735
Glenn PhillipsNew Zealand2119716
Pathum NissankaSri Lanka2424713
Simon SsesaziUganda2523692
Virandeep SinghMalaysia2120669
Ivan SelemaniTanzania2928663
Top 5 Most T20I 50 plus scores in 2022
PlayerTeam50 plus scores100s50sHighest Score
Suryakumar YadavIndia1129117
Mohammad RizwanPakistan1001088*
Virat KohliIndia918122*
Glenn PhillipsNew Zealand716104
Muhammad WaseemUAE615112
Top 5 Most Sixes in T20Is in 2022
PlayerTeamSixes
Suryakumar YadavIndia68
Muhammad WaseemUAE43
Tony UraPapua New Guinea39
Rovman PowellWest Indies39
Sikandar RazaZimbabwe38
Top 10 Most Wickets in T20Is in 2022
PlayerTeamMatchesWickets
Yalinde NkanyaTanzania2845
Joshua LittleIreland2639
Sandeep LamichhaneNepal1838
Bhuvneshwar KumarIndia3237
Wanindu HasarangaSri Lanka1934
Arshdeep SinghIndia2133
Kevin IrakozeRwanda2431
Haris RaufPakistan2331
Jason HolderWest Indies1928
Ish SodhiNew Zealand2228
Top 5 Four-wicket or over Hauls in 2022
PlayerTeam4W+IBBI
Dhruvkumar MaisuriaBotswana45/18
Yalinde NkanyaTanzania35/2
Bhuvneshwar KumarIndia35/4
Andrew YonSt Helena25/10
Khalid AhmadiBelgium24/15

4W+I – Four Wickets or more Innings; BBI – Best Bowling Innings (Best Figures)

Published On December 30, 2022

