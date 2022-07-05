Most Test Runs in 2022: Bairstow, Root top the charts, Rishabh Pant lone Indian in top 10

Bengaluru, July 5: England batter Jonny Bairstow tops the list for most runs scored by a player in 2022 followed by compatriot Joe Root, thanks to the pair's scoring spree in the past month and a half.

After the Ashes and West Indies tour disappointments to start the year, England started a new era under skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum on a positive note, getting back on track in the home series against New Zealand.

England beat the Kiwis 3-0 and all victories came via run chases, which were helped by Bairstow, Root and Stokes. Bairstow has scored 5 hundreds so far, while Root has scored 5 hundreds.

Bairstow and Root also struck hundreds against India in the Test that was postponed from last year. Playing the most Tests in 2022 so far is the also reason for England batters sit on top.

While Bairstow and Root occupy the first two spots, Australian opener Usman Khawaja with 4 hundreds takes the third spot followed by Bangladesh wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das, who has 2 hundreds to his name this year.

New Zealand trio Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell and Devon Conway, England's Stokes, India's Rishabh Pant and West Indies' Kraig Brathwaite make up the top 10 for the most Test runs scored in 2022 so far.

Mitchell and Blundell forged solid partnerships during the England tour, denying the hosts easy victories. Pant is the only batter in the top 10 play the fewest innings as India has played only 5 Test matches so far in 2022.

Here is the top 10 list of players with most Test runs in 2022: