Myntra lead the way as KL Rahul is trolled after T20 World Cup 2022 performance

Bengaluru, November 11: Myntra, one of India's biggest online shopping brand, led the way as India opener KL Rahul was trolled following Team India's T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal defeat to England at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10).

Rohit Sharma-led India suffered a humiliating 10-wicket loss to England after openers Alex Hales (86* off 47 balls) and Jos Buttler (80* off 49 balls) chased down the target of 169 in just 16 overs.

While people on social media had a blast by creating memes following the manner of Team India's defeat, brands like Myntra also did not hold back to react to Rahul's performance as the online fashion shopping brand posted a pic of a t-shirt with the caption "KL Rahul's fav t-shirt".

The print on the t-shirt read "out of this world" with "of this world" scribbled. While some fans joined in on the trolling, some did not like the mocking of the Indian opener, who scored 5 off 5 balls in the semifinals.

This was his fourth single digit score in the six matches that he has played in the ongoing T20 World Cups. He scored 4 against Pakistan & 9 against Netherlands and South Africa in the Super 12s. He, however, scored two fifties vs Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

But on the whole, he has had a time to forget with consistent failures. He has performed in flashes and has also been very slow in his approach in T20 format. In 2022, Rahul has scored 434 runs in 16 matches at an average of 28.93 and a strike rate of 126.53. He has scored 6 fifties so far in 2022.

Following his dismissal in the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal on Thursday (November 10), netizens took to social media to troll KL Rahul.

