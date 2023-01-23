Ranji Trophy: Quarterfinal qualification scenarios, points table, schedule, everything you need to know

Ranji Trophy 2022-23 season's group stages enter the last round on Tuesday with teams locked in a do-or-die battle in the Elite groups to qualify for the knockout stages.

As per the rules, the top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stages and the likes of Bengal, Saurashtra, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh have already sealed their spots.

The rest of the four spots are yet to be decided and the likes of Mumbai and Vidarbha will hope things fall into place for them in this period.

Before we dive deeper into the details of how teams in each group can qualify for the quarters, let's take a look at the rules of qualification in case two teams are tied on points.

1. The team with more bonus points will take the spot.

2. If still tied on points, the team with more wins will go forward.

3. If still tied, then the head-to-head result will decide the spot. It's worth noting that only wins count here and not the first innings lead if the head-to-head outing ended in a draw.

4. If the teams are still tied, the side with a higher run quotient will get the spot.

Ranji Trophy Elite Group A: Uttarakhand need draw with 1st innings lead at least with Himachal chasing