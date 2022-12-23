RCB Team 2023 Players List: Full List of Royal Challengers Bangalore Players With Price in IPL 2023


Bengaluru, December 23: In search of their elusive title, Royal Challengers Bangalore headed into the IPL 2023 Auction with second smallest remaining purse, having released only 6 players and keeping faith in their team from 2022.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, who finished in fourth position last season, losing in the Qualifier 2, had retained most of their squad from last season. RCB had retained 18 players, minimum requirement for a squad in a season.

Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff was traded to Mumbai Indians, while they also released Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford who were not regulars or part of the starting XI last season.

Rajat Patidar, who had a stellar season after coming in as a replacement for Sisodia has been retained by the franchise alongside the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Faf Du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik among others ahead of the auction.

RCB headed into the IPL Auction 2023 with a budget of Rs 8.75 Crores to fill a maximum of 7 slots, including 2 max overseas slots.

At the IPL Auction 2023 held in Kochi on Friday (December 23), with very little business to do, RCB bought England duo - pacer Reece Topley for Rs 1.90 Crore and batter Will Jacks for Rs 3.20 Crore. They also bought uncapped Indian spinner Himanshu Sharma for his base price of Rs 20 Lakhs.

Now, here is a look at how the RCB 2023 Team looks after the IPL 2023 Auction:

RCB 2023 Retained Players With Price List

PlayerCountryRoleU/C/APrice in INR
Virat KohliIndiaBatterCappedRs 15 Crore
Faf Du PlessisSouth AfricaBatterCappedRs 7 Crore
Finn AllenNew ZealandBatterCappedRs 80 Lakhs
Rajat PatidarIndiaBatterUncappedRs 20 Lakhs
Dinesh KarthikIndiaWicketkeeperCappedRs 5.50 Crore
Anuj RawatIndiaWicketkeeperUncappedRs 3.40 Crore
Wanindu HasarangaSri LankaAll-rounderCappedRs 10.75 Crore
Glenn MaxwellAustraliaAll-rounderCappedRs 11 Crore
Suyash PrabhudessaiIndiaAll-rounderUncappedRs 30 Lakhs
Shahbaz AhmedIndiaAll-rounderCappedRs 2.40 Crore
Mahipal LomrorIndiaAll-rounderUncappedRs 95 Lakhs
David WilleyEnglandAll-rounderCappedRs 2 Crore
Karn SharmaIndiaBowlerCappedRs 50 Lakhs
Harshal PatelIndiaBowlerCappedRs 10.75 Crore
Mohammed SirajIndiaBowlerCappedRs 7 Crore
Siddharth KaulIndiaBowlerCappedRs 75 Lakhs
Akash DeepIndiaBowlerUncappedRs 20 Lakhs
Josh HazlewoodAustraliaBowlerCappedRs 7.75 Crore

RCB Players Bought At IPL 2023 Auction

PlayerCountryU/C/ARoleBase Price in INRBought For in INR
Reece TopleyEnglandCappedBowlerRs 1 CroreRs 1.90 Crore
Himanshu SharmaIndiaUncappedBowlerRs 20 LakhsRs 20 Lakhs
Will JacksEnglandCappedBatterRs 1.50 CroreRs 3.20 Crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad For IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Himanshu Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Reece Topley, Akash Deep.

