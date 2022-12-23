RCB Team 2023 Players List: Full List of Royal Challengers Bangalore Players With Price in IPL 2023

Bengaluru, December 23: In search of their elusive title, Royal Challengers Bangalore headed into the IPL 2023 Auction with second smallest remaining purse, having released only 6 players and keeping faith in their team from 2022.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, who finished in fourth position last season, losing in the Qualifier 2, had retained most of their squad from last season. RCB had retained 18 players, minimum requirement for a squad in a season.

Australian pacer Jason Behrendorff was traded to Mumbai Indians, while they also released Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford who were not regulars or part of the starting XI last season.

Rajat Patidar, who had a stellar season after coming in as a replacement for Sisodia has been retained by the franchise alongside the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Faf Du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik among others ahead of the auction.

RCB headed into the IPL Auction 2023 with a budget of Rs 8.75 Crores to fill a maximum of 7 slots, including 2 max overseas slots.

At the IPL Auction 2023 held in Kochi on Friday (December 23), with very little business to do, RCB bought England duo - pacer Reece Topley for Rs 1.90 Crore and batter Will Jacks for Rs 3.20 Crore. They also bought uncapped Indian spinner Himanshu Sharma for his base price of Rs 20 Lakhs.

Now, here is a look at how the RCB 2023 Team looks after the IPL 2023 Auction:

RCB 2023 Retained Players With Price List

Player Country Role U/C/A Price in INR Virat Kohli India Batter Capped Rs 15 Crore Faf Du Plessis South Africa Batter Capped Rs 7 Crore Finn Allen New Zealand Batter Capped Rs 80 Lakhs Rajat Patidar India Batter Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Dinesh Karthik India Wicketkeeper Capped Rs 5.50 Crore Anuj Rawat India Wicketkeeper Uncapped Rs 3.40 Crore Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka All-rounder Capped Rs 10.75 Crore Glenn Maxwell Australia All-rounder Capped Rs 11 Crore Suyash Prabhudessai India All-rounder Uncapped Rs 30 Lakhs Shahbaz Ahmed India All-rounder Capped Rs 2.40 Crore Mahipal Lomror India All-rounder Uncapped Rs 95 Lakhs David Willey England All-rounder Capped Rs 2 Crore Karn Sharma India Bowler Capped Rs 50 Lakhs Harshal Patel India Bowler Capped Rs 10.75 Crore Mohammed Siraj India Bowler Capped Rs 7 Crore Siddharth Kaul India Bowler Capped Rs 75 Lakhs Akash Deep India Bowler Uncapped Rs 20 Lakhs Josh Hazlewood Australia Bowler Capped Rs 7.75 Crore

RCB Players Bought At IPL 2023 Auction

Player Country U/C/A Role Base Price in INR Bought For in INR Reece Topley England Capped Bowler Rs 1 Crore Rs 1.90 Crore Himanshu Sharma India Uncapped Bowler Rs 20 Lakhs Rs 20 Lakhs Will Jacks England Capped Batter Rs 1.50 Crore Rs 3.20 Crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad For IPL 2023

Faf du Plessis (captain), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Himanshu Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Reece Topley, Akash Deep.