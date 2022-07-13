Rohit Sharma-Shikhar Dhawan reach milestone, pair complete 5000 partnership runs as openers


Advertisement

Bengaluru, July 13: Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday (July 12) reached a huge milestone as the duo completed 5000 ODI partnershi runs as an opening pair.

The duo achieved this landmark when they added 7 runs in the 12 deliveries of the run chase during India's first ODI of the three-match series against England at the Kennington Oval in London.

With this record, the Rohit-Shikar pair became the fourth duo in the world and the second Indian opening pair to achieve the milestone of 5000 runs and more.

Leading the list is India's Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, who have a total of 6609 runs followed by Australia's Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden with 5372 runs, and the pair of Desmond Haynes and G Greenridge with 5150 runs.

Here is the top 10 list for most partnership runs as openers in ODIs:

Advertisement
Advertisement
RankingOpening PairTeamRunsInnings
1Sachin Tendulkar & Sourav GangulyIndia6609136
2Adam Gilchrist & Matthew HaydenAustralia5372114
3Gordon Greenidge & Desmond HaynesWest Indies5150102
4Rohit Sharma & Shikar DhawanIndia5108112
5Hashim Amla & AB de VilliersSouth Africa419893
6Virender Sehwag & Sachin TendulkarIndia391993
7Adam Gilchrist & Mark WaughAustralia385393
8David Warner & Aaron FinchAustralia371075
9David Boon & Geoff MarshAustralia352388
10Marvan Atapattu & Sanath JayasuriyaSri Lanka338279

Later, the Rohit-Shikar pair shared an unbeaten stand of 114 to take India past the paltry score of 110 posted by England. This century stand was their 18th in the 50-over format.

Rohit and Shikar are now only behind Sachin Tendulkar-Sourav Ganguly (26) and Tilakaratne Dilshan-Kumar Sangakkara (20) pair for most century partnerships in ODIs. Rohit also shares the same number of century stands (18) in ODIs with Virat Kohli.

Here is the top 10 list for most 100 runs opening partnerships:

PairTeamNo. of 100 Stands
Sachin Tendulkar & Sourav GangulyIndia26
Tilakaratne Dilshan & Kumar SangakkaraSri Lanka20
Rohit Sharma & Shikhar DhawanIndia18
Rohit Sharma & Virat KohliIndia18
Adam Gilchrist & Matthew HaydenAustralia16
Gordon Greenidge & Desmond HaynesWest Indies15
Mahela Jayawardene & Kumar SangakkaraSri Lanka15
Marvan Atapattu & Sanath JayasuriyaSri Lanka14
Ross Taylor & Kane WilliamsonNew Zealand14
Jonny Bairstow & Jason RoyEngland13

As for the match, a six-wicket haul by Jasprit Bumrah and the opening duo's stand guided Team India to a 10-wicket win over England in the first ODI of the three-match series.

Rohit smashed 76 runs off 58 balls while Shikhar scored 31 runs off 54 balls to help the Men in Blue chase down the target of 111 runs in just 18.4 overs. Apart from Bumrah, Mohammed Shami took three wickets while Prasidh Krishna settled for one.

Advertisement

More ROHIT SHARMA News arrow_forward

Read More About: rohit sharma shikhar dhawan cricket india in england 2022
Published On July 13, 2022

Read more...