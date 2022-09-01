SA20: Chennai Super Kings name Johannesburg team as Joburg Super Kings -- Heres Logo, Captain, Coach

Johannesburg, September 1: Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited, which has acquired a team based out of Johannesburg in the SA20 League, on Thursday (September 1) revealed the team name, logo, captain and the coach of the franchise.

The announcement was made during an interaction session involving Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of CSKCL, Graeme Smith, League Commissioner SA20, Joburg Super Kings captain Faf du Plessis, Joburg Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming and Jono Leaf-Wright, CEO of The Wanderers, with veteran broadcaster Mark Nicholas being the host.

The logo of the Joburg Super Kings was revealed through a special video with captain du Plessis’ voice to the fore.

Kasi Viswanathan, said: “We have been looking for opportunities for the past few years to get into outside franchise cricket. Cricket South Africa’s league is a very good opportunity. When they launched the league, we were very keen because of the fact that we have always had a good relationship with Cricket South Africa and also the fact that we enjoy a very good support base in South Africa.”

Graeme Smith, League Commissioner SA20, said: “We are very excited that we have been able to attract the likes of the Super Kings into South Africa. I mean they are an amazing franchise with a huge fanbase and the type of people you know with whom we can build a sustainable future with.

“So, from our perspective we are very excited and we are looking forward to January (2023) and there is a lot of work that is taking place behind the scenes…Cricket South Africa has made a long-term commitment into this tournament…cleared the ICC window for 10 years now...So, we are very excited about the opportunity that this league is going to bring to our game in South Africa.”

Faf du Plessis, captain of the Joburg Super Kings, said: “I have an extremely lucky and long relationship with Chennai. When the opportunity presented itself again, I was extremely happy with that. I think it's going to be (the SA20 league) incredibly crucial for the sustainability of South African cricket. I've almost been seeing first hand the difference that league cricket can have an impact on a country's cricket.

“Certainly been involved with the IPL for the last 10-11 years. You see the difference that it makes to the young generation and the young players, especially in that Indian cricket team and environment.

“That knowledge and wisdom and experience that you can share across with your young talent in your own country, I think that's extremely important for the growth of the national team. The way that they've set up the league now looks like it's going to be one of the big leagues across the globe.

“I've been lucky as a player and as a captain to have some really good leaders in my time. Starting under Graeme (Smith), then moving to AB de Villiers, then moving my time across to Chennai Super Kings, where Stephen Fleming was really influential at the beginning of my leadership journey.