T20 World Cup 2022: Geelong Simonds Stadium Pitch Report, Capacity, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

Geelong, October 14: Simonds Park in Geelong, which is in the outskirts of Victoria, is a rather uncommon venue for an International match, let along for T20 World Cup.

However, this time the Simonds Park will host the T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers, putting this venue in the cricketing map more prominently.

This venue, which is around 75 kms from Melbourne CBD, has hosted a few BBL matches and the Melbourne Renegades had adopted it as their base.

So, here is some T20 stats, brief history, pitch report of the Geelong Simonds Stadium, and a general info on the Victoria weather.