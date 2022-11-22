T20 World Cup 2024: Hosts, Format, Number of Teams, Qualified Teams - All You Need To Know

ICC has revealed the format for the next T20 World Cup set to be jointly hosted by the West Indies and USA - T20 World Cup 2024 which will see an increase in the number of teams for the tournament proper.

The 2024 edition will see a new format, more teams and a first time cricket global event host in USA. There will be a total of 55 matches and the tournament is scheduled to be held in June 2024.

The next show-piece event will see the number of teams in the tournament proper increase from 16 to 20. This also means the number of matches will increase.

The 20 teams will compete in two phases before the knockouts, but in a different framework from the First Round/Super 12 format at the 2021 and 2022 edition.

Here is all you need to know about the T20 World Cup 2024 Format, Number of Teams and Qualified Teams: