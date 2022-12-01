Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022, Saurashtra vs Maharashtra: Preview, Live Streaming, TV Channel, Ahmedabad Weather

Ahmedabad, December 1: Maharashtra will face Saurashtra in the Vijay Hazare Trophy final at the sprawling Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (December 2).

Maharashtra are the favourites because of their overall form and the form of opener and captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. Ruturaj has made 552 runs from just 4 matches at a stunning average of 276 with 3 hundreds. His highest is 220 not out and he is the 4th highest run-getter of the tournament this season so far.

They also have Ankit Bawne and Rahul Tripathi in their line-up who have scored heavily in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022. Bawne is the third highest run-getter with 571 runs from 8 matches with 2 hundreds while Tripathi is the 6th highest run-getter of the season.

Tripathi has made 524 runs from 8 matches averaging 87.33 with 3 hundreds and 2 fifties. The presence of these three batters Maharashtra, who are playing their first ever Vijay Hazare Trophy final, a formidable opponent to any team.

On the contrary, the Saurashtra batting line-up does not boasts of such heavy-duty scorers and Samarth Vyas is their top-scorer with 431 runs from 9 matches with a hundred and fifty. Harvik Desai has also done well for them clocking 390 runs from 9 matches with 2 hundreds.

But it is easy to find out that where the batting might lies coming to the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

But if any team who can stop Maharashtra, then it is Saurashtra. They have two fine wicket taking bowlers in their ranks. Experienced left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat has taken 18 wickets 9 matches, same as Vasuki Koushik of Karnataka and Kuldeep Sen of Madhya Pradesh.

Left-arm spinner Dharmendra Jadeja too is among wickets taking 15 wickets from 9 matches. Saurashtra will rely on the duo to check the run flow of Maharashtra batters.

Add left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya to the mix, then Saurashtra (12 wickets from 8 matches) will have a good all-round attack which has the potential to the thwart the strong Maharashtra line-up.

So, where to watch this interesting and intriguing Vijay Hazare Trophy final and what time the match begins? Here is an answer for all your questions regarding the telecast of the match.

Match date: December 2 (Friday)

Match time: 9 AM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Weather: Pleasantly warm with no rain predicted. Temperature: 31 degrees.

Live telecast: Star Sports Networks

Live Streaming: Disney + HotStar.