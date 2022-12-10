Virat Kohli: Number of year-wise ODI centuries, check out the list


Virat Kohli celebrates after his hundred against Bangladesh on Saturday

Virat Kohli ended his three and half year drought of ODI centuries after scoring a fantastic 113 against Bangladesh in the third ODI on Saturday.

He was measured in his knock, took his time and unleashed himself after settling down, like the old self. This was Kohli's 44th ODI ton, and the first one he scored was back in 2009 against Sri Lanka.

During the years, Kohli has racked up centuries in every format and in every corner of the cricketing world. The ostentatious batter has amazed the world with his array of batting brilliance, and is regarded as one of the greatest of all time. He also got to his 72nd career hundred on Saturday, making him ranked 2nd in the list of most career hundreds, only after the great Sachin Tendulkar, who has 100 cenuries to his name.

Virat Kohli's ripest years came in 2017 and 2018, when he scored 6 ODI centuries in each calendar year. The player also scored 5 centuries in 2019, but since then, he hadn't had any prior to Saturday.

Virat Kohli's year-wise ODI centuries:

YearNumber of HundredsYearwise ODI highest score
20080N/A
20091107 vs Sri Lanka
20103118 vs Australia
20114117 vs West Indies
20125183 vs Pakistan
20134115 vs Zimbabwe, 115* vs Australia
20144139* vs Sri Lanka
20152138 vs South Africa
20163154* vs New Zealand
20176131 vs Sri Lanka
20186160* vs South Africa
20195123 vs Australia
20200N/A
20210N/A
20221113 vs Bangladesh

Published On December 10, 2022

