Wimbledon 2022: Live Streaming, Date, IST Time, TV Channel, Prize Money, Seeding Details

London, June 22: Wimbledon 2022 is scheduled for a traditional Monday (June 27) start and the top players like Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek etc will vie for top honours in the most aristocratic of tennis tournaments.

Nadal will eye his 23rd Grand Slam after winning the 22nd at the French Open last month while Djokovic will be eager to win his 21st Slam at the Centre Court.

It is not clear yet that whether the 8-time champion Roger Federer will compete in the tournament after a knee surgery. He has not yet registered for the singles event and it is unlikely that he will opt for the wildcard route.

French Open champion Swiatek will be the one to watch out for in women’s section too in the grass court tournament. Though the Polish tennis start is not exactly a comfortable presence on the grass surface as she is at the clay courts in Paris.

But then we have an eternal crowd puller, Serena Williams, will return to Wimbledon. The 7-time Wimbledon winner from the US will be eager to add one more title and that will also be her 24th Grand Slam title.