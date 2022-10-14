Women’s Asia Cup 2022 Final, India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: When and Where to Watch, T20I Head-to-Head

The Indian women's team will lock horns with Sri Lanka in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 final at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh.

Harmanpreet Kaur-led India reached the summit clash following a 74-run victory over Thailand in the first semifinal, while Chamari Atapattu's Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 1 run in the thrilling second semifinal.

For India, after Shafali Verma's 28-ball knock of 42 set a target of 149, Deepti Sharma played the starring role, ending with figures of 3 for 7 in her quota of 4 overs to bundle out Thailand for 74. For Sri Lanka, Inoka Ranaweera's 2 for 17 spell helped seal their first Asia Cup final since 2008.

The final will be the second meeting between the two sides in this edition with India running out victors in the earlier encounter, riding on Jemimah Rodrigues' 76 off 53 balls to clinch a 41-run win.

India have suffered only one defeat in the lead up to the final, losing to arch-rivals Pakistan, while Sri Lanka lost twice, first to Harmanpreet-led team earlier in their campaign opener and Pakistan as well in the round robin stage.

This will be four-time runner up Sri Lanka's fifth final appearance in eight editions of Women's Asia Cup, losing the summit clash in all four occasions to India in the ODI format of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the record six-time champions India have reached the summit clash in all the eight editions so far. The 2022 Women's Asia Cup final meeting will be the fifth final meeting between the two sides.

Now, here we take a look at the Women's Asia Cup 2022 India Women vs Sri Lanka Women squads, date, timing in IST, telecast, live streaming information and previous head-to-head stats: