Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka proud of the performance after Newcastle draw

Arsenal were held to a frustrating stalemate at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday against Newcastle United.

This is the first time the Gunners have dropped points at home this season in the league as they failed to extend their lead up to 10 points over Manchester City at the summit of the league table.

But midfielder Granit Xhaka says the players can be proud of their performance despite failing to score against the North-east club.

When asked if it was a frustrating night, Xhaka said, "Yeah, of course, if you don't win you're always disappointed, but we can be proud of our performance today I think. We had chances and the small details we missed today, but this is part of the game and if someone told us in January that we would be in this position, we would sign straight away."

"They came here to take something and they took a point and now we are looking forward. In the end we can proud, not of the point, but our game and we will keep going," he added.

Arsenal had two clear penalty shouts but quite astonishingly none were given even after a VAR check. This puts a stutter to Arsenal's amazing run this season but the Swiss midfielder says they will be to take the point and concentrate on the next game.

