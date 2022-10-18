Ballon dOr: A dream come true for Karim Benzema
Bengaluru, October 18: For Karim Benzema, winning -- Ballon d'Or-- the most prestigious individual award in football is the ultimate recognition for his remarkable performances with Real Madrid last season and confirmation that he is a player and a man transformed since his years in exile from the French national team because of a sextape scandal.
The award has previously been dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, with Benzema's Real Madrid team-mate Luka Modric (2018), the only other player to win it, since 2007.
Benzema, fresh from scoring for Real against Barcelona in the El Clasico, was the overwhelming favourite to win the Ballon d'Or in Monday's (October 17) ceremony in Paris.
For the records, he is the fifth Frenchman to claim the prize, the first since Zinedine Zidane in 1998.
This award comes after he was named the UEFA player of last season at a ceremony in August, for he did not just enjoy success at club level.
'It was childhood dream to win this. I had two role models in Zidane and Ronaldo and I always dreamt that anything is possible. There was a difficult period where I wasn't in the French team but I never stopped working hard or gave up,' Benzema said in his hour of glory.
'I'm really proud of my journey as it wasn't easy. To be here today for the first time, I'm happy and pleased my work has paid off. There're lots of people to thank. It's an individual prize, but also a collective one, because of everyone who played a role in it,' he added.
Benzema is set to be included in France's FIFA World Cup squad in the coming weeks with the Qatar 2022 tournament likely to be his international competition swansong.
Absent from his country's victorious 2018 World Cup campaign in Russia, he is now hoping to cap off an incredible year by helping France retain that title at Qatar 2022.
His victory was seen as such a foregone conclusion in France that the front page headline of newspaper Le Parisien was dedicated to him -- The revenge of the unpopular one -- it said. It is not long ago that Benzema, was a pariah, frozen out of the France team for five and a half years because of his involvement in a blackmail scandal over a sextape involving his former teammate Mathieu Valbuena.
The Lyon native went on trial late last year and was handed a one-year suspended prison sentence and a fine $73,848. In June he decided not to appeal his conviction, eager to turn the page and keep the focus on football.
By then he had completed a stunning season with his club, propelling Real to glory in the UEFA Champions League as well as the Spanish title.
With the criteria for the prize having been changed to only take into account the last full season, rather than the calendar year, his performances meant there was little prospect of anyone else winning the Ballon d'Or.