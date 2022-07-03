Barcelona pre-season 2022-23 preview: Squad analysis, Schedule, Opponents, Venue

Bengaluru, July 3: Barcelona will start their pre-season preparation starting from July 4th as manager Xavi looks to lead his first pre-season in charge of the squad. The squad will start afresh after enduring a tremendously tough development last season. Following the departure of Ronald Koeman and the arrival of the former legend as a manager, the club produced some good results and landed Champions League football.

However, it was evident that the squad still lacks the idea of the new manager, and the upcoming preseason hence will be pretty crucial for Xavi and co to implement their ideas fully into the squad. However, many of the current crop of players are expected to depart prior to the pre-season.

The likes of Samuel Umtiti, Oscar Mingueza, Riqui Puig, Martin Braithwaite, and Clement Lenglet all are expected to leave the side. Ousmane Dembele is also expected to leave the club on a free deal while a transfer of Frenkie De Jong is expected to be imminent.

The Catalan side are also anticipated to make a couple of additions to the team. Andreas Christensen and Frank Kessie both have apparently agreed on a Bosman deal. However, the deals are still stuck due to Barcelona's tough situation with the club finances. However, things are likely to sort out within the next week meaning both the players could join the side before they fly out to the United States.

Barcelona will play their first pre-season game on July 13 against Olot in their Municipal Stadium. They will travel to the US next week where they will be up against some of the top sides. Their first game will be up against Inter Miami on 20th July and four days later they will lock horns with arch-rivals Real Madrid.

Advertisement Advertisement

The next two games will be up against Juventus and New York Red Bulls before they conclude their pre-season at Camp Nou against Jose Mourinho's AS Roma on 6th August in the Joan Gamper Trophy.

A strong training camp coupled with a string of successful transfers and good results in pre-season will definitely be the demands of the fans after somewhat a turbulent season for the Cules.

Pre-season fixtures as it stands:

1. Olot vs Barcelona (Olto Municipal Stadium) - 13th July

2. Barcelona vs Inter Miami (DRV PNK Stadium, Florida) – 20th July

3. Barcelona vs Real Madrid ( Allegiant Stadium, Nevada) – 24th July

4. Barcelona vs Juventus (Cotton Bowl, Dallas, Texas) – 27th July

5. Barcelona vs New York Red Bulls (Red Bull Arena, New York) – 31st July

6. Barcelona vs AS Roma (Camp Nou) – 6th August