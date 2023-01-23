Breaking: Harry Kane future with Tottenham takes a new turn amid transfer rumours

England and Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane has been speculated in the past to leave the club.

The striker, who has been a stalwart for Spurs, has been subjected to departure many times in the past, and was close to joining Manchester City last season.

The player was lured to stay by new manager Antonio Conte, and helped his club finish in the Champions League places last season. He has continued his goal-scoring form this season as well, with 15 league goals already so far. But Spurs are struggling in the PL, currently sitting 5th in the table and 6 points from the top four.

Kane has been linked with a move away in the summer in the recent past, but it seems that the striker will be extending his stay at Tottenham. According to The Athletic, Kane is set to commit his future to Spurs as his contract expires in 2024.

The Tottenham talisman will enter contract talks after the end of the January transfer window as he wants to succeed with Tottenham in the coming days. The 29-year-old has netted 265 times for the London club and is regarded as the single most indispensable part of their cog.

Manchester United, Bayern Munich all have been hovering around for Kane, but their pursuit has taken a potential hit with the emerging news. Kane's priority is to stay at Tottenham and win trophies, something they haven't done since the 2007-08 season, when they won the EFL Cup. They last won the league in 1960-61 season and finished as the runners-up in the Champions League in 2019.

But things can still change for his suitors. If Spurs fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, the talks of a potential renewal can still take a twist for Spurs. The England skipper wants to play at the elitest level and a failure to secure top four can have significant ramifications on the renewal.