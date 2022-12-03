Breaking News: Two Brazil players out of the World Cup with injury

Brazil have been struck with a big blow as both Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles are ruled out of the World Cup with injuries.

Striker Gabriel Jesus started in Brazil's 1-0 loss against Cameroon and was substituted with a knee problem during the match. Defender Alex Telles, who has been more regular so far, also seems to be suffering from some problems.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed that the duo will not take any part in Brazil's campaign following the injuries.

"Gabriel Jesus will miss the rest of the World Cup, sources close to the player and Brazil confirm. He has pain in his knee and won't be able to be back during the competition," Romano wrote on Twitter.

The player plays for Arsenal in the Premier League and will return to his club in January. He is believed to have a tear in the knee muscle and is expected to be sideline for a month, as per the claims of Brazilian media Globo Esporte.

Alex Telles also suffered an injury in the Cameroon match and is not expected to play further in the tournament. He may require surgery after a collision in the match with a Cameroonian player.

Brazil are up against South Korea on Monday to play the Round of 16 match after qualifying as group winners.