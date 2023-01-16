Can Jadon Sancho revive himself at Manchester United?

After a very long time, things look extremely promising for Manchester United as the Red Devils are improving every week.

Erik ten Hag has done a phenomenal job since taking over at the club in the summer. Manchester United secured a fantastic 2-1 win against their local rivals Manchester City on Saturday (January 14) coming back from 0-1 down.

The future certainly looks bright for the 20-time champions of England after a few miserable years since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.

However, one player who faces a daunting task to catch up with the rest of the team is Jadon Sancho. Things have not quite worked out for the fleet-footed winger since his £73 million move from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2021. The England international has been missing from the Manchester United matchday squads since he began an individual training routine orchestrated by Erik ten Hag, with a select group of coaches. However, Ten Hag has confirmed Sancho would soon resume training with the rest of the group having sent him away so he could work on his physical and mental health.

However, with Marcus Rashford in the form of his life, Alejandro Garnacho breaking into the side with his impressive showings and Facundo Pellistri also having entered the fray, Sancho has his work cut out. Antony is clearly Ten Hag's favourite and thanks to the fact that he is left-footed, the Brazilian has a strong chance of being an automatic pick on the right flank. Amad Traore has also impressed on loan at Sunderland and looks quite likely to become a key part of the squad next season.

Advertisement

We will have to wait and see how Sancho fares when he returns from his individual training program. There is no denying the fact that he is immensely talented which was the reason the Red Devils paid a premium for his services. Sancho even had a bright start to this season having impressed in the first few games but has lost his way as the campaign has progressed. He has scored just eight goals and produced four assists in 52 games for the Red Devils so far. However, he needs to find his lost confidence back and showcase his talent on a weekly basis.

Aged only 22 now, there is no reason to believe that Sancho is a lost cause. It is too soon to declare him as a flop but the Englishman needs to find his best form soon. He also has to fight for his place with players like Rashford, Antony, Garnacho, Pellistri and even Traore soon.