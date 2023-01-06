Can Pep Guardiolas Manchester City still win the Premier League this season?

Bengaluru, January 6: Since the arrival of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, Manchester City have won four Premier League titles in five years.

The Cityzens have been the dominating force in English football in recent years. However, things have not quite worked out for the Cityzens this season.

Guardiola's side are eight points behind league leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table right now. With Mikel Arteta's side bulldozing teams week in week out, the Cityzens have an uphill task if they have to retain the Premier League from here.

However, if any team can turn things around from such a position, it is Manchester City and they have done it earlier as well. But for that, Pep Guardiola needs to work on a number of things.

Goal-scoring has not been a problem for Manchester City. Erling Haaland alone has scored 27 goals in 21 games across competitions out of which 21 has been in the Premier League only. However, the Cityzens have not been able to grind out results on a weekly basis which can be attributed to Pep Guardiola's tactics.

Despite their incredible squad depth, Manchester City have often been unable to use to their advantage. Guardiola has shown a reluctance to look for his bench to change the game, something that has been questioned by fans and pundits alike.

Also, Guardiola's team selection has often been questionable. Phil Foden has often been benched despite showcasing his undisputed quality whereas Jack Grealish and Riyad Mahrez have been used frequently despite often struggling to make an impression.

There are still plenty of games left this season and it will be worth looking whether Arsenal starts to falter when they have games coming thick and fast.

Meanwhile, Manchester City's experience under pressure gives them a huge advantage over Arsenal. There is still plenty of football left to play this season and even though they are not in the driver's seat, Manchester City have every chance to turn things around.