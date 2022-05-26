Champions League Highest Goals Scorer | Champions League Most Goals in A Season: Cristiano Ronaldo dominates


Cristiano Ronaldo is the leading goal-scorer in the Champions League

Portugal and Manchester United star forward Cristiano Ronaldo dominates the goal-scoring charts along with Argentina's Paris Saint-German star Lionel Messi in the Champions League since the transformation of European Cup in 1992/92.

While Ronaldo and Messi lead the list for most goals in the Champions League, the race for the third spot has heated up in recent seasons with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema going toe-to-toe.

Lewandowksi made huge strides in the 2019/20 season and Benzema caught up with a high-flying 2021/22 season. Lewandowski is on 89 goals, but Benzema has a chance to catch up again in the ongoing season.

Champions League Winners List: Full List of UCL Winners & Runners Up Season Wise

Ronaldo and Messi, who have scored goals for fun over the years, have scored 8 hattricks each. The pair are also the only players to have crossed the 100-goal mark in the Champions League.

The next generation of stars after Messi and Ronaldo - Neymar, Mbappe and Haaland also are slowly catching up on the number of goals in recent seasons alongside Benzema and Lewandowski.

Here is a look at the top 25 Champions League (European Cup) Highest Goal-scorers list (excluding goals from qualifying rounds):

PositionPlayerGoals
1Cristiano Ronaldo140
2Lionel Messi125
3Robert Lewandowski89
4Karim Benzema86
5Raul Gonzalez71
6Ruud van Nistelrooy56
7Thomas Muller52
8Thierry Henry50
9Alfredo Di Stefano49
10Andriy Shevchenko48
10Zlatan Ibrahimovic48
12Eusebio46
12Filippo Inzaghi46
14Didier Drogba44
15Alessandro Del Piero42
16Neymar41
16Sergio Aguero41
17Mohamed Salah37
18Ferenc Puskas36
20Edinson Cavani35
20Kylian Mbappe35
21Gerd Muller34
22Fernando Morientes33
24Arjen Robben31
25Samuel Eto’o30
25Wayne Rooney30
25Kaka30
25Francisco Gento30

Lionel Messi has scored the most Champions League goals for a single club

While Ronaldo tops the list for all-time goal-scorers, Messi leads the list for most goals scored for a single club. The Portuguese great is also on the list for his goals at Real Madrid, where he won a lot of titles as well.

Here is the list for most Champions League goals for a single club:

Player (Club)Goals
Lionel Messi (Barcelona)120
Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid)105
Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)74
Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich)69
Raul Gonzalez (Real Madrid)66
Thomas Muller (Bayern Munich)52
Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus)41
Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)36
Didier Drogba (Chelsea)36
Thierry Henry (Arsenal)35
Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United)35

Karim Benzema, the leading scorer in Champions League 2021/22 season

Benzema, who has had a fantastic season so far with Real Madrid, leads the goal-scoring charts in the Champions League 2021/22 season. But even the goals for a single Champions League season is also dominated by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here is the list for most Champions League goals in a season from 1955/56 (excluding goals from qualifying rounds:

SeasonPlayer(s)Club(s)Goals
1955–56Milos MilutinovicPartizan8
1956–57Dennis ViolletManchester United9
1957–58Alfredo Di StefanoReal Madrid10
1958–59Just FontaineReims10
1959–60Ferenc PuskasReal Madrid12
1960–61Jose AguasBenfica11
1961–62Heinz Strehl1. FC Nurnberg8
Alfredo Di StefanoReal Madrid
Justo TejadaReal Madrid
Ferenc PuskasReal Madrid
1962–63Jose AltafiniMilan14
1963–64Vladica KovacevicPartizan7
Sandro MazzolaInter Milan
Ferenc PuskasReal Madrid
1964–65EusebioBenfica9
Jose TorresBenfica
1965–66Florian AlbertFerencvaros7
EusebioBenfica
1966–67Jurgen PiepenburgVorwarts Berlin6
Paul Van HimstAnderlecht
1967–68EusebioBenfica6
1968–69Denis LawManchester United9
1969–70Mick JonesLeeds United8
1970–71Antonis AntoniadisPanathinaikos10
1971–72Johan CruyffAjax5
Antal DunaiUjpest
Lou MacariCeltic
Silvester TakacStandard Liege
1972–73Gerd MullerBayern Munich11
1973–74Gerd MullerBayern Munich8
1974–75Gerd MullerBayern Munich5
Eduard MarkarovArarat Yerevan
1975–76Jupp HeynckesBorussia Moenchengladbach6
1976–77Gerd MullerBayern Munich5
Franco CucinottaZurich
1977–78Allan SimonsenBorussia Moenchengladbach5
1978–79Claudio SulserGrasshopper11
1979–80Soren LerbyAjax10
1980–81Terry McDermottLiverpool6
Graeme SounessLiverpool
Karl-Heinz RummeniggeBayern Munich
1981–82Dieter HoenessBayern Munich7
1982–83Paolo RossiJuventus6
1983–84Viktor SokolDinamo Minsk6
1984–85Torbjorn NilssonIFK Goteborg7
Michel PlatiniJuventus
1985–86Torbjorn NilssonIFK Goteborg6
1986–87Borislav CvetkovicRed Star Belgrade7
1987–88Gheorghe HagiSteaua Bucuresti4
Jean-Marc FerreriBordeaux
Algeria Rabah MadjerPorto
Ally McCoistRangers
MichelReal Madrid
Rui AguasBenfica
1988–89Marco van BastenMilan10
1989–90RomarioPSV Eindhoven6
Jean-Pierre PapinMarseille
1990–91Peter PacultTirol Innsbruck6
Jean-Pierre PapinMarseille
1991–92Sergei YuranBenfica7
Jean-Pierre PapinMarseille
1992–93RomarioPSV Eindhoven7
1993–94Ronald KoemanBarcelona8
Wynton RuferWerder Bremen
1994–95George WeahParis Saint-Germain7
1995–96Jari LitmanenAjax9
1996–97Milinko PanticAtlético Madrid5
1997–98Alessandro Del PieroJuventus10
1998–99Andriy ShevchenkoDynamo Kyiv8
Dwight YorkeManchester United
1999–2000Mario JardelPorto10
RivaldoBarcelona
RaulReal Madrid
2000–01RaulReal Madrid7
2001–02Ruud van NistelrooyManchester United10
2002–03Ruud van NistelrooyManchester United12
2003–04Fernando MorientesMonaco9
2004–05Ruud van NistelrooyManchester United8
2005–06Andriy ShevchenkoMilan9
2006–07KakaMilan10
2007–08Cristiano RonaldoManchester United8
2008–09Lionel MessiBarcelona9
2009–10Lionel MessiBarcelona8
2010–11Lionel MessiBarcelona12
2011–12Lionel MessiBarcelona14
2012–13Cristiano RonaldoReal Madrid12
2013–14Cristiano RonaldoReal Madrid17
2014–15NeymarBarcelona10
Cristiano RonaldoReal Madrid
Lionel MessiBarcelona
2015–16Cristiano RonaldoReal Madrid16
2016–17Cristiano RonaldoReal Madrid12
2017–18Cristiano RonaldoReal Madrid15
2018–19Lionel MessiBarcelona12
2019–20Robert LewandowskiBayern Munich15
2020–21Erling HaalandBorussia Dortmund10
2021-22Karim BenzemaReal Madrid15
Published On May 26, 2022

