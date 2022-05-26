Champions League Highest Goals Scorer | Champions League Most Goals in A Season: Cristiano Ronaldo dominates
Portugal and Manchester United star forward Cristiano Ronaldo dominates the goal-scoring charts along with Argentina's Paris Saint-German star Lionel Messi in the Champions League since the transformation of European Cup in 1992/92.
While Ronaldo and Messi lead the list for most goals in the Champions League, the race for the third spot has heated up in recent seasons with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema going toe-to-toe.
Lewandowksi made huge strides in the 2019/20 season and Benzema caught up with a high-flying 2021/22 season. Lewandowski is on 89 goals, but Benzema has a chance to catch up again in the ongoing season.
Ronaldo and Messi, who have scored goals for fun over the years, have scored 8 hattricks each. The pair are also the only players to have crossed the 100-goal mark in the Champions League.
The next generation of stars after Messi and Ronaldo - Neymar, Mbappe and Haaland also are slowly catching up on the number of goals in recent seasons alongside Benzema and Lewandowski.
Here is a look at the top 25 Champions League (European Cup) Highest Goal-scorers list (excluding goals from qualifying rounds):
|Position
|Player
|Goals
|1
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|140
|2
|Lionel Messi
|125
|3
|Robert Lewandowski
|89
|4
|Karim Benzema
|86
|5
|Raul Gonzalez
|71
|6
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|56
|7
|Thomas Muller
|52
|8
|Thierry Henry
|50
|9
|Alfredo Di Stefano
|49
|10
|Andriy Shevchenko
|48
|10
|Zlatan Ibrahimovic
|48
|12
|Eusebio
|46
|12
|Filippo Inzaghi
|46
|14
|Didier Drogba
|44
|15
|Alessandro Del Piero
|42
|16
|Neymar
|41
|16
|Sergio Aguero
|41
|17
|Mohamed Salah
|37
|18
|Ferenc Puskas
|36
|20
|Edinson Cavani
|35
|20
|Kylian Mbappe
|35
|21
|Gerd Muller
|34
|22
|Fernando Morientes
|33
|24
|Arjen Robben
|31
|25
|Samuel Eto’o
|30
|25
|Wayne Rooney
|30
|25
|Kaka
|30
|25
|Francisco Gento
|30
While Ronaldo tops the list for all-time goal-scorers, Messi leads the list for most goals scored for a single club. The Portuguese great is also on the list for his goals at Real Madrid, where he won a lot of titles as well. Here is the list for most Champions League goals for a single club:
Season Player(s) Club(s) Goals 1955–56 Milos Milutinovic Partizan 8 1956–57 Dennis Viollet Manchester United 9 1957–58 Alfredo Di Stefano Real Madrid 10 1958–59 Just Fontaine Reims 10 1959–60 Ferenc Puskas Real Madrid 12 1960–61 Jose Aguas Benfica 11 1961–62 Heinz Strehl 1. FC Nurnberg 8 Alfredo Di Stefano Real Madrid Justo Tejada Real Madrid Ferenc Puskas Real Madrid 1962–63 Jose Altafini Milan 14 1963–64 Vladica Kovacevic Partizan 7 Sandro Mazzola Inter Milan Ferenc Puskas Real Madrid 1964–65 Eusebio Benfica 9 Jose Torres Benfica 1965–66 Florian Albert Ferencvaros 7 Eusebio Benfica 1966–67 Jurgen Piepenburg Vorwarts Berlin 6 Paul Van Himst Anderlecht 1967–68 Eusebio Benfica 6 1968–69 Denis Law Manchester United 9 1969–70 Mick Jones Leeds United 8 1970–71 Antonis Antoniadis Panathinaikos 10 1971–72 Johan Cruyff Ajax 5 Antal Dunai Ujpest Lou Macari Celtic Silvester Takac Standard Liege 1972–73 Gerd Muller Bayern Munich 11 1973–74 Gerd Muller Bayern Munich 8 1974–75 Gerd Muller Bayern Munich 5 Eduard Markarov Ararat Yerevan 1975–76 Jupp Heynckes Borussia Moenchengladbach 6 1976–77 Gerd Muller Bayern Munich 5 Franco Cucinotta Zurich 1977–78 Allan Simonsen Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 1978–79 Claudio Sulser Grasshopper 11 1979–80 Soren Lerby Ajax 10 1980–81 Terry McDermott Liverpool 6 Graeme Souness Liverpool Karl-Heinz Rummenigge Bayern Munich 1981–82 Dieter Hoeness Bayern Munich 7 1982–83 Paolo Rossi Juventus 6 1983–84 Viktor Sokol Dinamo Minsk 6 1984–85 Torbjorn Nilsson IFK Goteborg 7 Michel Platini Juventus 1985–86 Torbjorn Nilsson IFK Goteborg 6 1986–87 Borislav Cvetkovic Red Star Belgrade 7 1987–88 Gheorghe Hagi Steaua Bucuresti 4 Jean-Marc Ferreri Bordeaux Algeria Rabah Madjer Porto Ally McCoist Rangers Michel Real Madrid Rui Aguas Benfica 1988–89 Marco van Basten Milan 10 1989–90 Romario PSV Eindhoven 6 Jean-Pierre Papin Marseille 1990–91 Peter Pacult Tirol Innsbruck 6 Jean-Pierre Papin Marseille 1991–92 Sergei Yuran Benfica 7 Jean-Pierre Papin Marseille 1992–93 Romario PSV Eindhoven 7 1993–94 Ronald Koeman Barcelona 8 Wynton Rufer Werder Bremen 1994–95 George Weah Paris Saint-Germain 7 1995–96 Jari Litmanen Ajax 9 1996–97 Milinko Pantic Atlético Madrid 5 1997–98 Alessandro Del Piero Juventus 10 1998–99 Andriy Shevchenko Dynamo Kyiv 8 Dwight Yorke Manchester United 1999–2000 Mario Jardel Porto 10 Rivaldo Barcelona Raul Real Madrid 2000–01 Raul Real Madrid 7 2001–02 Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United 10 2002–03 Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United 12 2003–04 Fernando Morientes Monaco 9 2004–05 Ruud van Nistelrooy Manchester United 8 2005–06 Andriy Shevchenko Milan 9 2006–07 Kaka Milan 10 2007–08 Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United 8 2008–09 Lionel Messi Barcelona 9 2009–10 Lionel Messi Barcelona 8 2010–11 Lionel Messi Barcelona 12 2011–12 Lionel Messi Barcelona 14 2012–13 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 12 2013–14 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 17 2014–15 Neymar Barcelona 10 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid Lionel Messi Barcelona 2015–16 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 16 2016–17 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 12 2017–18 Cristiano Ronaldo Real Madrid 15 2018–19 Lionel Messi Barcelona 12 2019–20 Robert Lewandowski Bayern Munich 15 2020–21 Erling Haaland Borussia Dortmund 10 2021-22 Karim Benzema Real Madrid 15
