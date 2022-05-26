Champions League Highest Goals Scorer | Champions League Most Goals in A Season: Cristiano Ronaldo dominates

Portugal and Manchester United star forward Cristiano Ronaldo dominates the goal-scoring charts along with Argentina's Paris Saint-German star Lionel Messi in the Champions League since the transformation of European Cup in 1992/92.

While Ronaldo and Messi lead the list for most goals in the Champions League, the race for the third spot has heated up in recent seasons with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema going toe-to-toe.

Lewandowksi made huge strides in the 2019/20 season and Benzema caught up with a high-flying 2021/22 season. Lewandowski is on 89 goals, but Benzema has a chance to catch up again in the ongoing season.

Ronaldo and Messi, who have scored goals for fun over the years, have scored 8 hattricks each. The pair are also the only players to have crossed the 100-goal mark in the Champions League.

The next generation of stars after Messi and Ronaldo - Neymar, Mbappe and Haaland also are slowly catching up on the number of goals in recent seasons alongside Benzema and Lewandowski.

Here is a look at the top 25 Champions League (European Cup) Highest Goal-scorers list (excluding goals from qualifying rounds):

Position Player Goals 1 Cristiano Ronaldo 140 2 Lionel Messi 125 3 Robert Lewandowski 89 4 Karim Benzema 86 5 Raul Gonzalez 71 6 Ruud van Nistelrooy 56 7 Thomas Muller 52 8 Thierry Henry 50 9 Alfredo Di Stefano 49 10 Andriy Shevchenko 48 10 Zlatan Ibrahimovic 48 12 Eusebio 46 12 Filippo Inzaghi 46 14 Didier Drogba 44 15 Alessandro Del Piero 42 16 Neymar 41 16 Sergio Aguero 41 17 Mohamed Salah 37 18 Ferenc Puskas 36 20 Edinson Cavani 35 20 Kylian Mbappe 35 21 Gerd Muller 34 22 Fernando Morientes 33 24 Arjen Robben 31 25 Samuel Eto’o 30 25 Wayne Rooney 30 25 Kaka 30 25 Francisco Gento 30