Champions League wrap: Bayern continue dominance over Barcelona; Liverpool prevail; Tottenham lose

Bengaluru, September 13: Robert Lewandowski's return to Bayern Munich was not a fruitful endeavour as a wasteful Barcelona were swept aside in a 2-0 Champions League defeat.

Second-half goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane condemned Xavi's side to yet another loss in Bavaria, a historically poor hunting ground for the Catalan giants.

Barcelona were unable to capitalise on a dominant first half, with Lewandowski spurning some fine opportunities, while Pedri struck the post after the visitors had fallen two behind.

A fightback never appeared likely, with Bayern producing a stellar display in the second period after a frustrating first 45 minutes.

After an end-to-end start, Barcelona looked the more threatening, with Pedri forcing Manuel Neuer to make a smart save and Lewandowski passing up a chance on the volley.

Lewandowski, ever the threat, then saw a header from close range saved well, while Raphinha dragged a low shot wide from outside the box.

Joshua Kimmich's delivery to the near post was met by the head of Hernandez, escaping Marcos Alonso's attention and applying contact ahead of Ter Stegen.

And the lead was doubled four minutes later when Jamal Musiala fed Sane, who raced away and poked a deft finish into the net.

Liverpool hold on Meanwhile, Joel Matip was the Liverpool hero as his thumping late header handed the Reds a much-needed 2-1 win over Ajax at Anfield. The defender secured three priceless Champions League points with his 89th-minute heroics, a huge relief for boss Jurgen Klopp after last week's 4-1 humbling by Napoli. Mohamed Salah earlier ended a seven-game goal drought in the competition to nudge Liverpool ahead, but Ajax were level before the half-hour mark as Mohammed Kudus capped a 26-pass spell of possession. Ajax went close through Daley Blind late on, but Matip was more precise as his header crossed the line despite Dusan Tadic's desperate attempts to keep it out. Leverkusen stun Atletico Elsewhere, Bayer Leverkusen scored twice in the last seven minutes to condemn Atletico Madrid to a 2-0 defeat. A scrappy clash at BayArena appeared to be heading for a stalemate until Robert Andrich broke the deadlock when he swept past Ivo Grbic. And Moussa Diaby then rounded off a quickfire counter to secure Leverkusen's first points on the board in Group B. There were familiar frustrations for Atletico, who have now lost seven of their last eight Champions League away matches in Germany. Tottenham lose Earlier, Tottenham crashed to a 0-2 defeat to Sporting CP as a stunning late show condemned them in Lisbon. Spurs had produced a largely uninspiring performance at Estadio Jose Alvalade and appeared happy to settle for a share of the spoils. But there was a twist in the tale in the closing stages when Paulinho turned home a corner at the near post in the 90th minute. Sporting then made sure of the points in the third and final minute of injury time as Arthur doubled their tally with a superb individual effort on his debut. Inter win Edin Dzeko and Denzel Dumfries guided Inter to a much-needed 2-0 win over 10-man Viktoria Plzen, kick-starting the Nerazzurri's Champions League campaign. Defeat to Bayern Munich last week meant Inter needed to respond in the Czech Republic, and they never looked likely to drop points after Dzeko swept home in the first half.

(With OPTA inputs)