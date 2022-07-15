Chelsea vs Club America, Preseason 2022: Live Streaming in India, TV Channel and Kick Off Time in IST

Premier League giants Chelsea FC will kick off their preseason campaign in the USA with a friendly clash against Mexican club Club America at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Thomas Tuchel's Blues missed out on a trophy by a whisker last year, having lost the FA Cup and League Cup finals to Liverpool via penalty shootouts. So, former champions will look to get off to a great start when the season begins in August.

But, Tuchel's men will be up against Club America, which is a club based in Mexico City, Mexico. Nicknamed Las Aguilas (The Eagles), the team competes in Liga MX, the top tier of Mexican football. The Mexican side hold the record for the most league titles (13) with the most recent coming in 2018.

For the Blues, post-Roman Abramovich era has been slow to start, but they finally landed their first signing of the summer in the form of multi-time Premier League winner Raheem Sterling of Manchester City, who joined the London side ahead of USA tour.

England winger Sterling has been training and may be available for the match alongside other Chelsea stars and compatriots like Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Mason Mount. The American Christian Pulisic will also be in action for the Blues.

Now, Chelsea will look to prepare well for the season ahead as they look to be contenders in four competitions - the Premier League, Carabao Cup, FA Cup and the Champions League.

Here is all you need to know about Chelsea vs Club America Preseason 2022 match - Date, Kick Off Time, Squads, Live Streaming and TV Channel Info:

When is Chelsea vs Club America preseason 2022 match?

The match is scheduled for Saturday (July 16). Due to time difference, the match will take place in the early hours of Sunday (July 17) in UK and India.

What time does Chelsea vs Club America preseason 2022 match kick off?

The match is scheduled to kick off at 7 PM PT (Local Time) on Saturday (July 16) | 2 AM GMT / 3 AM BST / 7:30 AM IST.

Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Club America Preseason 2022 Match?

Sony Pictures Network (SPN) will telecast the match live in India on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD Channels.

The match can also be live streamed in India using the Sony LIV app and website (subscription required). The match will also be will be free to view on the official website and The 5th Stand app in:

Europe: Andorra, Armenia, Austria, Belarus, Czechia, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Germany, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Hungary, Ireland, Isle of Man, Jersey, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Slovakia, Switzerland and Ukraine, United Kingdom.

Asia: Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Brunei, Cambodia, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Macao, Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Tajikistan, Thailand, Timor-Leste, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

What is the squad Chelsea will use on the preseason tour?

Goalkeepers: Kepa Arrizabalaga Marcus Bettinelli, Edouard Mendy, Teddy Sharman-Lowe

Defenders: Marcos Alonso, Ethan Ampadu, Cesar Azpilicueta, Trevoh Chalobah, Ben Chilwell, Levi Colwill, Reece James, Kenedy, Emerson Palmieri, Malang Sarr, Thiago Silva

Midfielders: Ross Barkley, Conor Gallagher, Billy Gilmour, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, Harvey Vale

Forwards: Tino Anjorin, Michy Batshuayi, Kai Havertz, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Raheem Sterling