Marcelo Brozovic: Chelsea want the Craotian Midfielder, Is It the Right Deal?

Chelsea have been linked with a move for Inter Milan midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, as reported by the Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport.

Apart from the Blues, Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in the Croatia international in the 30-year-old. Inter Milan are said to be willing to part ways with the midfielder in the summer, which has caught the attention from Chelsea, Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Brozovic has been an integral member of the Nerazzurri squad since his move from Dinamo Zagreb in 2015. However, his stocks have fallen this campaign as he has been struck by consistent injuries. The Croatia international has made just 12 appearances across competitions this season, scoring two goals. Nerazzurri boss Simone Inzaghi has managed to find a way to thrive in the middle of the park without the 83-time capped Croatia international, who has been indispensable to the Serie A giants over the years.

Hence, Inter Milan are said to be willing to offload the 30-year-old due to his high wages and age and are reportedly ready to let him go for €30 million. Chelsea are long-term admirers of the Croatia international and are in dire need of solid additions in the middle of the park. Both N'Golo Kante and Jorginho have their contracts expiring this summer. Meanwhile, Mateo Kovacic has also not been at his best this season. It is therefore quite evident that Brozovic would be quite a solid addition to the Blues' midfield.

Brozovic is predominantly a number six who is more of a deep-lying playmaker than a destroyer. The 30-year-old would be a solid short-term replacement for Jorginho, who looks destined to leave the Blues this summer. However, at 30 years of age, he is certainly not a long-term solution. Going by Chelsea's recent strategy in the transfer market, they look pretty unlikely to sanction a move for the Croatia international.