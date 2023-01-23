Cristiano Ronaldo debut win sees Al Nassr top Saudi Pro League table

Riyadh, January 23: Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his first appearance in the Saudi Pro League but led Al Nassr back to the top of the table.

Following a suspension, Ronaldo made his Al Nassr debut on Sunday (January 22) against Al Ittifaq, captaining his new side.

The first match of his highly lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia ended in a 1-0 victory, but Ronaldo was not the goal hero.

Ta⁮lisca, the Brazilian former Benfica and Besiktas forward, headed the only goal before celebrating with the new boy.

Ronaldo appeared to be sporting a black eye, having received a blow to the face in a challenge with Keylor Navas during this week's exhibition between a Riyadh All-Stars team and Paris Saint-Germain.

Victory in Ronaldo's bow ensured Al Nassr finished the weekend ahead of Al Hilal, having been briefly knocked off top spot by their rivals earlier on Sunday.