Cristiano Ronaldo debut win sees Al Nassr top Saudi Pro League table


Riyadh, January 23: Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score in his first appearance in the Saudi Pro League but led Al Nassr back to the top of the table.

Following a suspension, Ronaldo made his Al Nassr debut on Sunday (January 22) against Al Ittifaq, captaining his new side.

The first match of his highly lucrative contract in Saudi Arabia ended in a 1-0 victory, but Ronaldo was not the goal hero.

Ta⁮lisca, the Brazilian former Benfica and Besiktas forward, headed the only goal before celebrating with the new boy.

Ronaldo appeared to be sporting a black eye, having received a blow to the face in a challenge with Keylor Navas during this week's exhibition between a Riyadh All-Stars team and Paris Saint-Germain.

Victory in Ronaldo's bow ensured Al Nassr finished the weekend ahead of Al Hilal, having been briefly knocked off top spot by their rivals earlier on Sunday.

Published On January 23, 2023

