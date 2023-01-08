Serie A, Juventus 1-0 Udinese: Danilo late show extends Bianconeris winning run

Turin, January 8: Juventus again left it late as they defeated Udinese 1-0 on Saturday (January 7) through Danilo's tap-in to extend their winning run in Serie A without conceding to eight matches.

The hosts paid tribute to Gianluca Vialli ahead of their first match since the death of their former striker on Friday (January 6) from pancreatic cancer at the age of 58.

It had looked like being a frustrating day for Massimiliano Allegri's in-form side as draw specialists Udinese held firm for 86 minutes at the Allianz Stadium until Danilo struck.

Juve, who also scored a late winner against Cremonese on their return to action on Wednesday, are now within four points of leaders Napoli having played a game more.

Injury-hit Juventus welcomed World Cup winner Angel Di Maria back into their starting line-up and the Argentina international was the standout player of a goalless first half.

He picked out Daniele Rugani, who had a header acrobatically saved, and then played in Moise Kean for a big chance the forward could not convert past Marco Silvestri.

Silvestri again made himself big to deny Filip Kostic after Kean had sent another close-range effort over the crossbar from close range.

Udinese offered an occasional attacking threat, with Wojciech Szczesny keeping out Walace and Rodrigo Becao, and Juve fans grew more and more frustrated.

But that frustration turned to relief when Leandro Paredes picked out fellow substitute Federico Chiesa, who in turn played the ball across goal for a simple finish for Danilo.

What does it mean? Juve keep momentum going

Juve have found a way to grind out victories even when not playing well, with this their eighth win in a row without conceding in Serie A for the first time since March 2018.

Allegri's side finished with an expected goals (xG) return of 2.32 and will feel good value for their win against Udinese, who had an xG of 0.40 and are now winless in nine.

It may not have been a thriller, but Juve supporters did at least leave the Allianz Stadium with smiles on their faces on a day the club paid tribute to legendary figure Vialli.

Argie hero Angel hits the ground running

Di Maria was making his first appearance since Argentina's World Cup final win against France three weeks ago and looked a man on a mission.

He may only have played 66 minutes before going off but he still created a game-high five key chances, which unfortunately for him his team-mates could not put away.

Kean anything but clinical

Kean had four of Juve's 14 shots and should have converted one of them, but only once could he test opposition goalkeeper Silvestri.

After a good run of form prior to the World Cup break, it is now back-to-back matches without a goal for the Italy international.

Key Opta Facts

- Juventus have won eight consecutive games without conceding a single goal in Serie A, last doing so back in March 2018, under Allegri (9).

- The Bianconeri have scored six goals after the 85 minute in Serie A this season, more than any other team.

- Juventus have kept 12 clean sheets after their first 17 games in Serie A this term, only one side has recorded a higher such tally at this stage in the history of the competition: Cagliari in 1966-67 (13).

- Udinese have failed to win each of their last nine games in Serie A (D6 L3), having previously won six league matches in a row.

What's next?

Juve have a huge showdown with Scudetto leaders Napoli to come next Friday (January 13), while Udinese host Bologna on their return to action in eight days' time.