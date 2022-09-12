Darwin Nunez already branded Klopps biggest mistake, too soon to judge?

Bengaluru, Sep 12: According to reports in England, Liverpool owners are believed to be perplexed and concerned by Jurgen Klopp's misjudgement in splashing the cash for the signature of Darwin Nunez. The Reds hierarchy are said to be increasingly concerned with the signing of the Uruguayan international, who cost the club £67.5 million this summer.

It has been reported that Klopp put the 23-year-old through a set of exercises to measure his mental speed where he reportedly made too many mistakes. And, that has reportedly made the Reds owners label the striker as Klopp's biggest mistake as a manager.

During the time Klopp has been in charge at Anfield, Liverpool have enjoyed a near-flawless record in the transfer market and that suggests that it will be unfair to already discard Nunez as a flop. There is a reason why Nunez was one of the most coveted players during the summer before the Reds signed him.

The dynamic striker enjoyed a phenomenal last season in Benfica colours during which he scored 34 goals in 41 games across all competitions. The Uruguayan international also scored twice against the Reds across two legs in the Champions League quarterfinal having terrorized the Liverpool backline with his movement and pace.

Expectations were quite naturally high from the forward due to the transfer fee he has commanded and it is fair to say that he has not done enough to justify it yet but he can definitely turn things around. All he needs is patience from the fans and especially the media. Jurgen Klopp is known for his ability to bring the most out of his young players and turn them into superstars and Nunez could certainly improve under the tutelage of the German.

Things started quite well for Nunez at Liverpool as he scored off the bench against Manchester City in Liverpool's 3-1 win in the FA Community Shield. The attacker once again looked bright in his first Premier League outing against Fulham, where he scored one and assisted one after coming on as a second-half substitute.

But Nunez made headlines for the wrong reasons in his first start for the Merseyside club when he was sent off for headbutting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Anderson. He has since looked ineffective after returning from suspension in two outings against Everton and Napoli.

With the whole team struggling, it would be unfair to single out Nunez especially because of his age and the fact that he is still adapting to a new system in a new country. We have see many top talents have taken time to adapt in the Premier League and Nunez can still turn it around if he has the right attitude.