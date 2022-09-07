DreamSetGo named Manchester Uniteds official supporter travel supplier for India

Bengaluru, September 7: DreamSetGo, India's premium sports experiences and travel platform, has partnered with Premier League club Manchester United to become its official supporter travel supplier for India.

The first-of-its-kind partnership will allow the Red Devils' Indian fans to get access to premium experiences and deepen the clubs' fan engagement in the country.

Through the association, DreamSetGo will provide Indian fans with 'Match Breaks' featuring official match tickets, premium matchday hospitality, as well as opportunities to meet first team players and Manchester United legends, observe first team training sessions, VIP stadium tours, Manchester United Soccer Schools for children and conference facilities at Old Trafford for corporates to host board meetings.

Speaking about the partnership, Monish Shah, Founder and Chief Business Officer, DreamSetGo, said, "Manchester United is one of the world's most followed football clubs with a massive following in India. Our partnership will give these fans an opportunity to visit the legendary Old Trafford stadium, create memories for a lifetime by creating customized and unique experiences."

Victoria Timpson, CEO of Alliances and Partnerships, Manchester United, said, "The Club has a large and passionate fan following in India and through our partnership with DreamSetGo we are pleased to be able to welcome these fans to Old Trafford, by offering some truly unique travel packages from a trusted and reliable travel provider."

Founded in 2019, DreamSetGo has forged several official partnerships with sports clubs and events to offer a holistic experience to Indian fans.

These include Manchester City, Chelsea FC, ICC Travel and Tours, AO Travel, F1Experiences, and more.

And the latest partnertship will offer sports fans with exclusive experiences.

Manchester United are currently fifth in the Premier League table with 12 points from six games.

Arsenal stay on top of the standings despite their winning streak being ended by United at Old Trafford.

It may be recalled that Marcus Rashford hit a double after Antony's debut strike as the Reds recently ended Arsenal's unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a 3-1 victory.