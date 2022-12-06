Dubai Super Cup: Teams, Schedule, Fixtures List, Streaming details and unique point system of the tournament

Dubai Super Cup is going to start on December 8. It will be a four-club friendly tournament amid the World Cup break.

Dubai Super Cup Teams:

English Premier League giants Arsenal and Liverpool will take part in it. The other two clubs are Olympique Lyon from France and AC Milan from Italy.

Dubai Super Cup Schedule:

It will be an eight-day-long tournament and the matches will be played from December 8 to December 16.

Dubai Super Cup Fixtures and Venue:

Each team will play two matches. Arsenal and Liverpool will avoid facing each other and the same goes for Lyon and AC Milan. All matches will be played at the Al Maktoum stadium, the home ground of Al Nasr FC. It has a capacity of just beyond 15,000.

Full Fixtures List:

Date Match Kick-Off time (IST) December 8 Arsenal vs Lyon 9 pm December 11 Liverpool vs Lyon 7.30 pm December 13 Arsenal vs AC Milan 7.30 pm December 16 Liverpool vs AC Milan 9 pm

Points System:

All the matches of the Dubai Super Cup will have a penalty shootout at the end of them. Whatever the result is, the winner of the shootout will get an extra point.

Winning the match will give teams three points and a draw will earn them two points. The team with the most points at the end of the final match will be declared as winners.

Streaming:

The Arsenal games of the Dubai Super Cup can be live-streamed online through the official app of Arsenal or Arsenal's website. Willing people will have to buy a pass from the Arsenal website to watch their two matches and the cost of the pass is around INR 1000.

Liverpool's matches can be streamed live through LFCTV GO.