Durand Cup 2022: Schedule, Results, Teams, Groups, Points Table, Telecast & Live Streaming Info


Durand Cup 2022 to kick off on August 16 (Image Courtesy: Durand Cup Twitter)

The Durand Cup 2022 will kick off with the group stage fixtures on August 16 and the oldest football tournament in Asia will be played across four venues in three cities.

The 131st edition of Durand Cup, which is set to be the first edition played after recognition from the Asian Football Confederation, will feature 20 teams including the 11 Indian Super League teams that were mandated to participate in the tournament.

Apart from the 11 ISL clubs, the 2022 Durand Cup will also feature five teams from the second division, I-League and traditional four teams from the Indian Armed Forces.

The 20 teams are divided into four groups of five teams each. In the group stage, each team will play the four other teams of their respective group in single round robin fixtures with two table-toppers proceeding to the quarterfinal.

As for groups, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan and Indian Air Force are in Group A, while the rivals from Kolkata East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan have been drawn in Group B along with Indian Navy, Rajasthan United and Mumbai City FC.

Southern rivals Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC are in Group C alongside NEROCA, TRAU and Army Red, while Group D consists of Kerala Blasters, Odisha FC, NorthEast United, Army Green and Sudeva Delhi.

Group A and Group B will play their group stage matches in Kolkata, across two venues - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) and Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK).

Group C will play their matches in Imphal at Khuman Lampak Stadium (KLS), while Group D will play their fixtures in Guwahati at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (IGAS).

While the group stage fixtures conclude on September 5, the knockout round dates and venues are yet to be revealed. But the tournament is expected to conclude on September 18.

Here is a look at the teams, groups, schedule and points table of Durand Cup 2022:

Durand Cup 2022 Teams and Groups
GroupABCD
Team 1Bengaluru FCATK Mohun BaganChennaiyin FCOdisha FC
Team 2FC GoaEast BengalArmy RedKerala Blasters
Team 3Indian Air ForceMumbai City FCHyderabad FCNorthEast United
Team 4Jamshedpur FCRajasthan UnitedNEROCA FCArmy Green
Team 5MohammedanIndian NavyTRAU FCSudeva Delhi
Durand Cup 2022 Venues

Kolkata: 27 Matches across Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) and Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK).

Imphal: 10 matches in Khuman Lampak Stadium (KLS).

Guwahati: 10 matches in Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (IGAS).

Durand Cup 2022 Group Stage Schedule and Results
DateFixtureGroupTime in ISTVenueResult
August 16Mohammedan vs FC GoaA7 PMVYBK, Kolkata
August 17Jamshedpur FC vs FC BengaluruA2:30 PMKBK, Kolkata
August 17NorthEast United vs Odisha FCD5:30 PMIGAS, Guwahati
August 18Mumbai City vs Indian NavyB3 PMVYBK, Kolkata
August 18NEROCA vs TRAUC6 PMKLS, Imphal
August 19FC Goa vs Indian Air ForceA3 PMKBK, Kolkata
August 19Sudeva Delhi vs Kerala BlastersD6 PMIGAS, Guwahati
August 20Chennaiyin FC vs Army RedC3 PMKLS, Imphal
August 20ATK Mohun Bagan vs Rajasthan UnitedB6 PMVYBK, Kolkata
August 21NorthEast United vs Army GreenD3 PMIGAS, Guwahati
August 21Mohammedan vs Jamshedpur FCA6 PMKBK, Kolkata
August 22TRAU vs Hyderabad FCC3 PMKLS, Imphal
August 22East Bengal vs India NavyB6 PMVYBK, Kolkata
August 23Odisha vs Kerala BlastersD3 PMIGAS, Guwahati
August 23Bengaluru FC vs Indian Air ForceA6 PMKBK, Kolkata
August 24Army Red vs NEROCAC3 PMKLS, Imphal
August 24ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai CityB6 PMVYBK, Kolkata
August 25Army Green vs Sudeva DelhiD3 PMIGAS, Guwahati
August 25East Bengal vs Rajasthan UnitedB6 PMKBK, Kolkata
August 26Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FCC3 PMKLS, Imphal
August 26Jamshedpur FC vs FC GoaA6 PMVYBK, Kolkata
August 27Mohammedan vs Indian Air ForceA3 PMKBK, Kolkata
August 27NorthEast United vs Kerala BlastersD6 PMIGAS, Guwahati
August 28TRAU vs Army RedC3 PMKLS, Imphal
August 28East Bengal vs ATK Mohun BaganB6 PMVYBK, Kolkata
August 29Mumbai City vs Rajasthan UnitedB3 PMKBK, Kolkata
August 29Odisha FC vs Sudeva DelhiD6 PMIGAS, Guwahati
August 30NEROCA vs Hyderabad FCC3 PMKLS, Imphal
August 30Bengaluru FC vs FC GoaA6 PMVYBK, Kolkata
August 31Kerala Blasters vs Army GreenD3 PMIGAS, Guwahati
August 31ATK Mohun Bagan vs Indian NavyB6 PMKBK, Kolkata
September 1TRAU vs Chennaiyin FCC3 PMKLS, Imphal
September 1Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Air ForceA6 PMKBK, Kolkata
September 2NorthEast United vs Sudeva DelhiD3 PMIGAS, Guwahati
September 2Mohammedan vs Bengaluru FCA6 PMVYBK, Kolkata
September 3Army Red vs Hyderabad FCC3 PMKLS, Imphal
September 3East Bengal vs Mumbai CityB6 PMKBK, Kolkata
September 4Army Green vs Odisha FCD6 PMIGAS, Guwahati
September 5Rajasthan United vs Indian NavyB3 PMKBK, Kolkata
September 5NEROCA vs Chennaiyin FCC6 PMKLS, Imphal
Durand Cup 2022 Points Table

Group A

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostDrawnGoalsPoints
1Bengaluru FC000000
2FC Goa000000
3Jamshedpur FC000000
4Indian Air Force000000
5Mohammedan000000

Group B

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostDrawnGoalsPoints
1East Bengal000000
2ATK Mohun Bagan000000
3Mumbai City FC000000
4Indian Navy000000
5Rajasthan United000000

Group C

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostDrawnGoalsPoints
1Chennaiyin FC000000
2Hyderabad FC000000
3Army Red000000
4TRAU FC000000
5NEROCA FC000000

Group D

PositionTeamMatchesWonLostDrawnGoalsPoints
1Kerala Blasters000000
2Odisha FC000000
3Army Green000000
4NorthEast United FC000000
5Sudeva Delhi000000

Top two teams after the group stage is completed will progress to the knock out round.

Note:Goals includes Goals Scored - Goals Conceded

If two teams or more are tied with same points, the progression to the next round will depend on 1) Goal Difference, 2) Head-to-head result, 3) Head-to-head goal difference, 4) Goals scored and, 5) the draw order.

Durand Cup 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming

The Durand Cup 2022 will be telecast live on Sports 18 1 SD & HD (English) and Sports 18 Khel (Hindi), while the live streaming of the tournament will be available on VOOTSelect.

Published On August 8, 2022

