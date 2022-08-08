The Durand Cup 2022 will kick off with the group stage fixtures on August 16 and the oldest football tournament in Asia will be played across four venues in three cities.

The 131st edition of Durand Cup, which is set to be the first edition played after recognition from the Asian Football Confederation, will feature 20 teams including the 11 Indian Super League teams that were mandated to participate in the tournament.

Apart from the 11 ISL clubs, the 2022 Durand Cup will also feature five teams from the second division, I-League and traditional four teams from the Indian Armed Forces.

The 20 teams are divided into four groups of five teams each. In the group stage, each team will play the four other teams of their respective group in single round robin fixtures with two table-toppers proceeding to the quarterfinal.

As for groups, Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan and Indian Air Force are in Group A, while the rivals from Kolkata East Bengal and ATK Mohun Bagan have been drawn in Group B along with Indian Navy, Rajasthan United and Mumbai City FC.

Southern rivals Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC are in Group C alongside NEROCA, TRAU and Army Red, while Group D consists of Kerala Blasters, Odisha FC, NorthEast United, Army Green and Sudeva Delhi.

Group A and Group B will play their group stage matches in Kolkata, across two venues - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK) and Kishore Bharati Krirangan (KBK).

Group C will play their matches in Imphal at Khuman Lampak Stadium (KLS), while Group D will play their fixtures in Guwahati at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium (IGAS).

While the group stage fixtures conclude on September 5, the knockout round dates and venues are yet to be revealed. But the tournament is expected to conclude on September 18.

Here is a look at the teams, groups, schedule and points table of Durand Cup 2022:

Advertisement Advertisement