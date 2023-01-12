EFL Cup Semi Final: Full Draw, Match Schedule, Time, TV and Streaming Details

The EFL Cup semi-finals draw has been made as only four teams remain in the race for the title.

All four teams that will play in the penultimate round of the competition belong to the Premier League, the top flight of English football.

EFL Cup Quarter Finals:

Manchester United won their tie against Charlton Athletic. Antony scored one, while Marcus Rashford scored a brace as the Red Devils won the match 3-0 at Old Trafford.

Premier League high-fliers Newcastle United also registered a win against fellow top-flight rivals Leicester City. Dan Burn and Joelinton scored the goals as the Toons won by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline.

Nottingham Forest won in the penalties over Wolves. It ended 1-1 after the regulation period, and Forest won 5-4 in the penalties.

The shock of the tournament came in the final quarterfinal fixture. Southampton stunned Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the St. Mary's Stadium, Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo scoring the goals to complete a 2-0 scoreline.

EFL Cup Semi-Finals:

Manchester United will be taking on Nottingham Forest, while Newcastle lock horns against Southampton in the two semifinals of the tournament.

EFL Cup Semi-Final Dates:

Both semifinals will be two-legged encounters. The first leg of fixtures will be played on the week commencing January 23, while the second leg is set to be played on the week commencing January 30. (Dates are based on IST)

EFL Cup Semi-Finals Schedule:

1st Leg:

Southampton vs Newcastle

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

2nd Leg:

Newcastle vs Southampton

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest

How to Watch EFL Cup Semi-Finals in India:

The previous rounds of the EFL Cup were not broadcast in India. Although things are unclear whether the semifinals will be televised or not, you can check MyKhel and will be updated accordingly.