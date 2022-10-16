El Clasico 2022 Highlights: Real Madrid beat Barcelona to move on top of La Liga table

Famed rivalry

The El Clasico rivalry has always been more than just a football game, with it being equated with a cultural phenomenon that unites fans across the globe.

It is known as one of the most iconic and passionate rivalries in the world of sports as both of Europe's leading football clubs face off against each other.

Past duels

Real Madrid have always had an edge over Barcelona in the El Clasico duels. However, in the most recent clash in March 2022, it was the Catalans who had the last laugh as they thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doing the star turn by scoring a brace at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The first El Clasico of the 2021-22 season saw Real prevailing over Barca 2-1 at Camp Nou. David Alaba's first goal for Los Blancos was timely and brilliant, before Lucas Vazquez and Sergio Aguero traded stoppage time goals for the 2-1 final score. That win in October, 2021, was the fourth El Clasico win in a row for Real Madrid, the first time it had happened since 1965. And as the new season began it is Real, who has again fired the first salvo.

Kluivert the star!

Meanwhile, in India, the La Liga hosted a mega El Clasico screening at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla in Mumbai with more than 3,000 fans in attendance along with key stakeholders and partners. The screening was also attended by La Liga Ambassador, Patrick Kluivert, marking his first visit to India.

Featuring exciting activations like trivia contests, photo booths and more, the successful event was La Liga's first public viewing after the COVID-19 pandemic. Passionate fans in Mumbai got to experience this highly anticipated match with ex-Barcelona star, Kluivert and got the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet him.

Memorable moment

'This was my first visit to India and experiencing the magic of El Clasico with the passionate fans here was a very memorable moment for me. The match was more thrilling than ever before and I'll always cherish being here with the Mumbaikar La Liga community. I'm looking forward to visiting again soon and engaging with more fans here,' Kluivert said.

Aside from the special on-ground initiatives, Viacom18, who had the official broadcast rights in India, network came forward with unique programming initiatives and segments to make the viewing experience for fans at home unforgettable.