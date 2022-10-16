El Clasico 2022 Highlights: Real Madrid beat Barcelona to move on top of La Liga table
Bengaluru, October 16: Real Madrid beat Barcelona 3-1 at their home ground --the famed Santiago Bernabeu stadium -- in the first El Clasico of the 2022-23 La Liga season to move to the top of the table.
Karim Benzema gave an early lead for the Los Blancos in the 11th minute with Federico Valeverde doubling the lead in the 34th minute.
Though Barcelona staged a late fightback through Ferran Torres, who scored in the 82nd minute, Real got back the two-goal comfort lead with Rodrygo converting from the spot in the 90th minute.
Both sides were unbeaten in the league coming into the match, having won seven and drawn one each.
The iconic showdown had an all-new feel to it this year, with fresh squads and the world waiting with bated breath to see the Robert Lewandowski-Benzema face-off.
It was Benzema's team which had the last laugh though as with the win, Real took control of the La Liga title race, moving three points clear at the top of the standings.
The El Clasico rivalry has always been more than just a football game, with it being equated with a cultural phenomenon that unites fans across the globe.
It is known as one of the most iconic and passionate rivalries in the world of sports as both of Europe's leading football clubs face off against each other.
Real Madrid have always had an edge over Barcelona in the El Clasico duels. However, in the most recent clash in March 2022, it was the Catalans who had the last laugh as they thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang doing the star turn by scoring a brace at the Santiago Bernabeu.
The first El Clasico of the 2021-22 season saw Real prevailing over Barca 2-1 at Camp Nou. David Alaba's first goal for Los Blancos was timely and brilliant, before Lucas Vazquez and Sergio Aguero traded stoppage time goals for the 2-1 final score. That win in October, 2021, was the fourth El Clasico win in a row for Real Madrid, the first time it had happened since 1965. And as the new season began it is Real, who has again fired the first salvo.
Meanwhile, in India, the La Liga hosted a mega El Clasico screening at Phoenix Marketcity, Kurla in Mumbai with more than 3,000 fans in attendance along with key stakeholders and partners. The screening was also attended by La Liga Ambassador, Patrick Kluivert, marking his first visit to India.
Featuring exciting activations like trivia contests, photo booths and more, the successful event was La Liga's first public viewing after the COVID-19 pandemic. Passionate fans in Mumbai got to experience this highly anticipated match with ex-Barcelona star, Kluivert and got the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to meet him.
'This was my first visit to India and experiencing the magic of El Clasico with the passionate fans here was a very memorable moment for me. The match was more thrilling than ever before and I'll always cherish being here with the Mumbaikar La Liga community. I'm looking forward to visiting again soon and engaging with more fans here,' Kluivert said.
Aside from the special on-ground initiatives, Viacom18, who had the official broadcast rights in India, network came forward with unique programming initiatives and segments to make the viewing experience for fans at home unforgettable.