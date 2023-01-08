Have you some pennies for me? – Ten Hag quizzed by kids on Bellingham and Mbappe moves

Erik ten Hag joked he may need to crowdsource funds from young Manchester United fans when asked if the club would sign Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

United are expected to bolster their ranks during the January transfer window, as they continue to cement their revival under Ten Hag.

Moves for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham and Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe, however, are unlikely to be on the table.

That hasn't stopped supporters quizzing Ten Hag on a deal for either player, to which the manager joked he may need more than just the backing of the board to pursue any move.

"I want to," he told a group of young fans who asked him whether he could buy the pair. "Have you any pennies for me?"

United will not be needing to dip into the pockets of their fanbase to fulfil any moves this window, though quite who Ten Hag will bring through the door remains to be seen.

Jack Butland has been brought in on loan from Crystal Palace to replace Martin Dubravka, who has returned to Newcastle United, while United are also said to be interested in Wout Weghorst, the striker who is on loan at Besiktas from Burnley.

England midfielder Bellingham is widely tipped to depart Dortmund later this year, with Liverpool, Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City all said to be keen.

France attacker Mbappe only extended his stay with PSG ahead in May last year.