FA Cup Live Streaming: Manchester City vs Arsenal Live Online, TV Telecast

Manchester City vs Arsenal Live: Manchester City are hosting Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup fourth-round match on Friday night. The Premier League table toppers (50 points in 19 matches) are favourites to win the game but have a worth adversary in Pep Guardiola's City, who have 45 points in 20 matches.

Premier League points stand for nothing in this game and City's 4-0 rout of Chelsea in the third round will give them an added boost. Arsenal, on the other hand, defeated third-tier side Oxford United 3-0 to setup their clash with City.

As far as head-to-head in FA Cup is concerned, Manchester City and Arsenal will be facing each other for the sixth time with the Gunners winning four of the five past matches. Overall, Manchester City enjoy 13 wins in their last 16 games while one tie ended in a draw.

The Gunners boss Mikel Arteta has spoken of the impact of his former mentor and how their partnership helped to craft him into a manager, having left City for Arsenal in 2019.

It was not just a one-way street though, with Guardiola revealing he benefitted similarly from working alongside his Spanish compatriot.

"He said he would like to work together and that he can help because he knows the Premier League perfectly, he knows all the managers," Guardiola told a press conference.

"I remember the first game, we played against Sunderland and against David Moyes. He said he knows him well from Everton, he does this, he does that, all the strategies and the pieces.

FA Cup: Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming and Telecast Details