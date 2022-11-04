FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina Squad Guide, Full Fixtures and Possible Starting XI

Bengaluru, November 4: Argentina will enter this winter edition of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as one of the favorites after their Copa America and Finalissima 2022 trophy triumphs.

Captain Lionel Messi will be playing at the show-piece event for the fifth time, and this could probably his last dance on the grandest stage. The 35-year-old superstar will attempt to capture the sport's most coveted prize and his Argentina national team are on board for it.

The squad appears to be united under coach Lionel Scaloni as Messi and co are especially doing well in the offensive third. Since Scaloni has taken charge of the side, the Albiceleste have lost just 5 times.

Messi helped Argentina win the 2021 Copa America, breezed through World Cup qualification for Qatar, and then defeated European champions Italy in the Finalissima, ending their 28-year drought for the significant trophy.

The team now has a 35-game streak of victories in competitive games. In all probability, the Latin American side look like a strong contender, especially after what looks to be a potentially favorable draw and path to the final in Qatar.

Group fixtures (all times GMT)

Tuesday 22 November: Argentina vs Saudi Arabia - 10 AM

Advertisement

Saturday 26 November: Argentina vs Mexico - 7 PM

Wednesday 30 November: Poland vs Argentina - 7 PM

Possible starting XI

Scaloni has not experimented much with the squad since taking charge and Argentina should not have many surprise inclusion in the first team.

The starting XI will surely be built around their superstar Messi, while the front three should consist of Lautaro Martinez up top with Angel Di Maria and Giovani Lo Celso playing out wide.

The midfield pivot is expected to feature Leandro Paredes and Rodrigo De Paul. The backline should see Emiliano Martinez taking charge of the goal post, while a formidable center-back pairing of Nicolas Otamendi and Cristian Romero are expected to be flanked by Nahuel Molina and Nicolas Tagliafico.

Argentina Potential Starting XI (4-2-3-1 formation):

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Defenders: Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Tagliafico;

Midfielders: Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes;

Forwards or Wingers: Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Giovani Lo Celso;

Striker: Lautaro Martinez