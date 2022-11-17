FIFA World Cup 2022: Star India Cricketers To Support These Teams And Players in Qatar

Doha, November 17: The FIFA World Cup 2022 will kick off soon at Doha, Qatar, on Sunday (November 20) and the world will immerse itself in football frenzy over the next month.

The Indian cricketers too are not any different as they will be cheering for their favourite teams and players during the football World Cup 2022.

So, who are these star cricketers supporting? Let’s find out!

1 Virat Kohli

The former Indian captain is a big football fan. He likes to watch football a lot and loves to play the sport during the training sessions to warm-up. Kohli often supports Germany as he was revealed during the Euro 2020 last year. But his favourite footballer is Cristiano Ronaldo.

2 R Ashwin

The veteran off-spinner is massive Spain aficionado. “I have always been a fan of Spain. Not sure how they are going to do this year. But yes, looking forward to watching how Spain does, the other football teams have picked up the standard of play and the last World Cup was amazing,” Ashwin had told Sports18.

But his favourite footballer is France sensation Kylian Mbappe. “I enjoyed watching Kylian Mbappe last time around, so I am looking forward to seeing a lot of new stars jump on to the scene. I am looking forward to FIFA World Cup Qatar, 2022,” he said.

3 Pragyan Ojha

The former India left-arm spinner is generally supports Portugal and his favourite player is Cristiano Ronaldo. His dream match to watch is Portugal vs Uruguay because he can watch Ronaldo live. “Yes, I am going to Qatar for the FIFA World Cup, 2022. I am going to watch Portugal vs Uruguay, the only reason behind this is Cristiano Ronaldo. I just want to see him play live,” he said.

4 MS Dhoni

The former Indian captain, as per some of his teammates, is a fine footballer himself. Dhoni usually supports Portugal and his favourite player is Cristiano Ronaldo. He is an ardent supporter of Manchester United too.

5 Sachin Tendulkar

The batting legend too is a big football fan and till not long ago was a co-owner of Kerala Blasters, the ISL team based in Kochi. Tendulkar often supports Argentia and his favourite footballer is Lionel Messi.