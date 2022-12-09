FIFA World Cup: Five best ever goalkeeper performances in penalty shootouts in show-piece event history

Bengaluru, December 9: Goalkeepers' job are incredibly difficult as one mistake from them often makes everyone forget about numerous times they came at their teams' rescue.

Even in case of penalty shootouts, people mostly remember the players who missed their spot kicks rather than hailing the keepers for their saves. However, having a solid goalkeeper is as important as having a prolific striker up front.

We've seen some heroic performances from those tasked with keeping the penalties out over the years, and here are five of the best in recent World Cup history with Yassine Bounou being the latest one to have turned hero for Morocco.

Yassine Bounou vs Spain (2022)

Morocco are enjoying a fantastic World Cup campaign and have made their way to the quarter-finals beating Spain on penalties after a 0-0 draw after extra-time.

Yassine Bounou was the hero for the Africans as he saved three Spanish penalties to lead his side to a clash again st Portugal in last eight. Pablo Sarabia hit the post while Carlos Soler and Sergio Busquets were denied by the Sevilla keeper.

Dominik Livakovic vs Japan (2022)

We have witnessed another goalkeeper becoming the hero for his side in the World Cup saving three penalties. Croatia defeated Japan to make their way to the quarter-finals with Dominik Livakovic denying Maya Yoshida, Kaoru Mitoma and Takumi Minamino.

Danijel Subasic vs Denmark (2018)

Another Croatian in this list, Danijel Subasic also made history in the World Cup as he helped Croatia beat Denmark in the Round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Christian Eriksen, Lasse Schone and Nicolai Jorgensen were all denied by the then-AS Monaco keeper.

Tim Krul vs Costa Rica (2014)

Tim Krul replaced Netherland number one Jasper Cillessen for the penalties in their quarter-final clash against Costa Rica in the 2014 World Cup. It was one of the most memorable moments of the 2014 World Cup as he helped the Oranje secure their place in the semis with his goalkeeping heroics.

Ricardo vs England (2006)

Portugal goalkeeper Ricardo became the first goalkeeper in World Cup history to save three penalties in a single shootout as Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher were all denied by Portugal's number one in the quarter-finals of the 2006 World Cup.