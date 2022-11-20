Five oldest players in the FIFA World Cup 2022

Bengaluru, Nov. 19: The 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to get underway on Sunday (Nov. 20) with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador in the opening game.

Every footballer dreams of representing his country in the biggest tournament in world football, regardless of age. We will see a number of veteran footballers playing in what is likely to be their final World Cup. Here, we will take a look five oldest players in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Thiago Silva (Brazil) - 38 years, 1 month and 29 days

Despite his age, Thiago Silva remains a key player for both Chelsea and Brazil. He will lead the Selecao in the World Cup and his side will be one of the favourites for the tournament. Silva is expected to start alongside Marquinhos at the heart of the Brazil defence and could play a decisive role.

Dani Alves (Brazil) - 39 years, 6 months and 14 days

Dani Alves will be Brazil's oldest player in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and he is also set to become the oldest Brazilian to ever feature in a FIFA World Cup. The record was previously held by Djalma Santos, who played in the 1966 World Cup aged 37.The iconic right-back earlier participated in three World Cups but was not a part of the Selecao for the 2018 edition due to injury.

Eiji Kawashima (Japan) - 39 years and 8 months

Veteran goalkeeper Eiji Kawashima, who will turn 40 in March 2023, has been named in Japan's squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He has been Japan's first-choice goalkeeper for 12 years and impressed in the 2018 World Cup. Kawashima has now broken his own record of being the oldest Japanese player in World Cup history and is likely to be the first-choice keeper in Qatar.

Pepe (Portugal) - 39 years, 8 months and 25 days

Portuguese centre-back Pepe has had an illustrious career for both club and country and will be one of Portugal's key players in the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022. Even at this age, he remains a first-choice for Portugal which is quite extraordinary.

Atiba Hutchinson (Canada) - 39 years, 9 months and 12 days

Canada head to the World Cup with a pretty young and talented squad but they also have the oldest player in the tournament in Atiba Hutchinson . He is the only player who was born when Canada last played in the World Cup back in 1986. He holds the record for most caps for Canada with 97.